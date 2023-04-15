News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland against Birmingham.

'Outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Birmingham City win - including three 8s

Sunderland came from behind to beat Birmingham 2-1 at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
Published 15th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:38 BST

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when George Hall converted a close-range chance for the visitors.

Sunderland responded, though, as Trai Hume equalised on the stroke of half-time, before Amad put his side ahead 15 minutes from the end.

The hosts were forced to hang on in the closing stages after a red card for Dennis Cirkin, but managed to claim all three points.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Birmingham:

Had an excellent game, made a couple of smart stops, swept up off his line well and defended his box well late on. 8

Had an excellent game, made a couple of smart stops, swept up off his line well and defended his box well late on. 8

Had a difficult task up against Khadra, one of the quickest players in the league. Did OK, and was very close to an early assist when Pritchard almost converted his cross. 6

Had a difficult task up against Khadra, one of the quickest players in the league. Did OK, and was very close to an early assist when Pritchard almost converted his cross. 6

His first Sunderland goal has been a while coming and a reward for his continued excellence in the air. Did well when Sunderland opened up in search of the winner in the second half. 7

His first Sunderland goal has been a while coming and a reward for his continued excellence in the air. Did well when Sunderland opened up in search of the winner in the second half. 7

One or two uncomfortable moments in possession but a strong header from a corner to get Sunderland back level just before the break. 6

One or two uncomfortable moments in possession but a strong header from a corner to get Sunderland back level just before the break. 6

