'Outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Birmingham City win - including three 8s
Sunderland came from behind to beat Birmingham 2-1 at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when George Hall converted a close-range chance for the visitors.
Sunderland responded, though, as Trai Hume equalised on the stroke of half-time, before Amad put his side ahead 15 minutes from the end.
The hosts were forced to hang on in the closing stages after a red card for Dennis Cirkin, but managed to claim all three points.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Birmingham: