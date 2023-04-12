The 32-year-old defender has started 37 of the Black Cats’ 41 Championship fixtures this campaign, while captaining the side in recent months following an injury to Corry Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think every club has to have competition for places,” Batth, who has played alongside Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese this season, told the Echo when asked about Mowbray’s comments.

Danny Batth playing for Sunderland against Cardiff City. Picture by FRANK REID

“Look it won’t just be me who has competition for places, it will be Dan, and Luke, and Aji. There should be competition all over the pitch.

“If you want to be successful you have to have a training group that really drives the standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were preparing for the game against Cardiff the other day and we haven’t got that depth of squad because of the injuries we’ve got. We’ve got goalkeepers playing outfield as we are trying to replicate what Cardiff do.

“There are holes in the squad that are going to be filled and that will be no different at any other club in the league. I always enjoy a challenge.”

Batth has captained former clubs Wolves and Stoke, while his leadership qualities have been important within a young Sunderland squad.

“It’s not the first club I’ve captained a club,” he added “Obviously Corry is out injured and I’ve been leading the team but you don’t need an armband to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s always been a responsibility I’ve taken upon myself and I just try to be a good example and voice for the team.

“We’re not full of talkers, we haven’t got too many that are too extroverted.

“I think organising as best I can and trying to perform well myself gives the rest of the lads in front of us confidence that they can take risks and we’ll still be there to defend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s squad is also made up of multiple nationalities, which can make it challenging when there are language barriers to overcome.

“I think football is quite a universal language but there are times when information takes a little bit longer to get onto some of the boys," admitted Batth. “But I feel like they’ve taken it in their stride.

“They probably understand English better than they give on, but I think we have a nice blend of youth and when we have everyone fit we’ve got senior players that can really drive the club.

“I’m obviously not a coach but I like to think I can be a good influence on people around me and sometimes that isn’t always quantifiable is it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad