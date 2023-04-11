How Sunderland, Norwich, West Brom, Blackburn and Championship fixtures compare in promotion race: Gallery
Sunderland kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a 1-0 win at Cardiff – but could the result in South Wales lead to a late push into the top six?
Tony Mowbray’s side sit 10th in the Championship table and four points off the play-offs with five games remaining.
But how do Sunderland’s fixtures compare to the sides around them? And which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?
With league leaders Burnley already promoted, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.