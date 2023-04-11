News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
27 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
47 minutes ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
Dennis Cirkin celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Cardiff City.Dennis Cirkin celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Cardiff City.
Dennis Cirkin celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Cardiff City.

How Sunderland, Norwich, West Brom, Blackburn and Championship fixtures compare in promotion race: Gallery

Sunderland kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a 1-0 win at Cardiff – but could the result in South Wales lead to a late push into the top six?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Tony Mowbray’s side sit 10th in the Championship table and four points off the play-offs with five games remaining.

But how do Sunderland’s fixtures compare to the sides around them? And which teams have the most favourable run-ins on paper?

With league leaders Burnley already promoted, here’s a look at this season’s remaining games for the clubs battling for automatic promotion and play-off positions.

Played: 41 | Points: 56 | Remaining games: Bristol City (H), Cardiff (H), Hull (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H)

1. (12th) Watford

Played: 41 | Points: 56 | Remaining games: Bristol City (H), Cardiff (H), Hull (A), Sunderland (A), Stoke (H) Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
Played: 40 | Points: 57 | Remaining fixtures: Stoke (A), Blackpool (A), Sunderland (H), Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (A)

2. (11th) West Brom

Played: 40 | Points: 57 | Remaining fixtures: Stoke (A), Blackpool (A), Sunderland (H), Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Swansea (A) Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Played: 41 | Points: 58 | Remaining fixtures: Birmingham (H), Huddersfield (H), West Brom (A), Watford (H), Preston (A)

3. (10th) Sunderland

Played: 41 | Points: 58 | Remaining fixtures: Birmingham (H), Huddersfield (H), West Brom (A), Watford (H), Preston (A) Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Played: 41 | Points 59 | Remaining fixtures: QPR (A), Blackburn (A), Reading (H), Birmingham (H), Middlesbrough (A)

4. (9th) Coventry

Played: 41 | Points 59 | Remaining fixtures: QPR (A), Blackburn (A), Reading (H), Birmingham (H), Middlesbrough (A) Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandWest BromBlackburnCardiffTony MowbrayBurnley