After missing two games with a hamstring issue, the Manchester United loanee had come off the bench to win and score a penalty as the Black Cats came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at the Stadium of Light.

The decision to award a spot kick was certainly a controversial one, though, after referee Scott Oldham initially waited and looked at the linesman when Amad tangled with Luton’s Amari'i Bell in the box.

To the disbelief of Luton’s players, particularly Bell who then went over to linesman to argue his case, the penalty was subsequently given four minutes from time.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson playing against Luton Town. Picture by FRANK REID.

Sunderland fans will feel they were due a decision after Wednesday’s defeat against Sheffield United, whose winning goal should have been disallowed for offside.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed against Luton:

Luton players react to penalty call

After venting his frustration on the pitch, Bell later took to Twitter to comment on the penalty decision.

He tweeted: “Thanks to the support today was amazing, disappointed we couldn’t get the win due to a bad moment. Shambles but what can we do, see you soon.”

Luton striker Carlton Morris also tweeted: “I can’t say too much without getting into trouble but I wanted to thank the @LutonTown faithful travelling up to support us. We won’t stop fighting.”

Luke O’Nien’s word with Anthony Patterson

Sunderland found themselves a goal down after Alfie Doughty’s deflected shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

And as the Luton players celebrated, Luke O’Nien then went over to his keeper to offer a word of encouragement.

"I just said listen we go again,” O’Nien said after the match when asked about his exchange with Patterson.

“There were so many bodies in front of him, he couldn’t see it, so I just went over and didn’t really say anything to him. He just goes ‘that’s life.’

“He’s so consistent and is like let’s go again. I said is there anything we could have done, and he said I couldn’t see. He’s saved us so many times this season.”

Luton substitute is booked

With Luton a goal ahead, there were moments where the visitors tried to run the clock down in the second half.

With 15 minutes remaining, substitute Cauley Woodrow even tried throwing the ball into the stands as he tried to waste time while he was warming up on the touchline.

Despite not being on the pitch at that stage, the striker was booked for his intervention.

Sunderland’s note taking

A few minutes earlier Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had made four substitutions at once by bringing on Lynden Gooch, Alex Pritchard, Pierre Ekwah and Jewison Bennette.

Those changes also meant a change of shape, with O’Nien moving from left-back in a back four to a left centre-back position in a back three.

That instruction was passed onto O’Nien by Pritchard, who came onto the pitch with a note which explained Sunderland’s tactical switch.

Luton’s penalty appeal

Before Sunderland’s equaliser, Luton felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Elijah Adebayo tangled with Gooch in Sunderland’s box.