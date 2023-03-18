The result may do little to boost the Black Cats already slender hopes of punching their way into the top six, but it was fair reward for a solid performance against a side in-form and flying high in the division.

Sunderland had fallen behind after an uneventful first half when a rare Anthony Patterson error allowed Alfie Doughty to score a quick free-kick routine, and though the visitors had been defending comfortably, a controversial decision to award a foul on Amad allowed Mowbray’s side to take something from the game.

Mowbray had spoken before the game about his conundrum, whether to risk a repeat of the Stoke City result in the hope of attacking results, or whether to stay compact against an excellent pressing side with an outstanding away record.

Amad helped Sunderland rescue a point against Luton Town on Saturday

From the start it looked like he had opted for the former, Adebayo forcing a comfortable early save from Patterson but with Sunderland generally looking comfortable sitting a bit deeper than usual.

They did threaten in the early stages thanks to two brilliant runs from Patrick Roberts, but on the first occasion his cross couldn’t reach Ba before he himself sliced the second wide. The two sides then traded big openings, Bell driving into the box with a superb, mazy run before slicing high and wide under pressure from O’Nien. Sunderland swept forward and Clarke got to the byline with impressive ease, cutting an effort back to the edge of the area where Neil curled a stunning long-range effort off the far post and wide.

The game settled into a cagey affair from there on, Luton pressing well and forcing the two wingers into areas where they were unlikely to do much damage. For their part, Sunderland were defending their box and the long balls forward well. What the hosts clearly missed was that presence through the final third to push Luton back.

They forged a couple of openings on the half-hour mark, Michut just unable to bring down Ba’s ball inside the box before excellent defending prevented Hume from meeting a good cross from Roberts.

The visitors created the best chance in some time shortly after the break, pinching possession in the Sunderland half and working it quickly to the feet of Morris. He slid in Doughty on the overlap but Patterson saved well low to his left and O’Nien did well to clear.

Doughty wouldn’t have to wait long for his goal, though. It was quick free kick on the edge of the area, the wing-back driving an effort through a crowd players after a 1-2. The effort was straight at Patterson, but the goalkeeper saw it late and couldn’t make the save.

The Black Cats almost responded instantly, but Horvath did well to deny O’Nien from close range after a corner dropped kindly for him.

Mowbray turned to Amad in hope of sparking a comeback and though Luton looked comfortable in the main, the hosts did have a big chance when O’Nien sprung Clarke free in the channel with an excellent first-time pass. The winger drove forward and found Gelhardt in the box, but his first touch delayed him just too long and under pressure he could only fire wide.

Mowbray’s quadruple substitution brought welcome energy to the side but as has been the case so often in the absence of Stewart and Simms, they were struggling to turn possession into meaningful chances with so little presence in the final third.

When the equaliser came Luton were incensed, the referee initially waving Amad’s appeals as he was tugged breaking into the box to try and gather a pass. But after consulting with his linesman he pointed to the spot, Amad gathering himself to emphatically fire home.

Sunderland were buoyed and finished the game strongly, making all the running as they pushed for a winner. Luton were just about able to hold on and secure the point.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume (Gooch, 71), Ballard, Batth, O’Nien; Neil (Bennette, 71), Michut (Ekwah, 72); Roberts, Ba (Amad, 54), Clarke; Gelhardt (Pritchard, 71)

Subs: Bass, Lihadji

Luton Town XI: Horvath; Osho, Lockyer, Bell; Drameh, Nakamba, Berry (Clark, 56), Doughty (Onyedinma, 74); Campbell, Morris, Adebayo (Woodrow, 82)

Subs: Shea, Woodrow, Lansbury, Burke, Taylor

Bookings: Lockyer, 36 Woodrow, 79 Adebayo, 80 Morris, 90