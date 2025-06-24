West Ham United will face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the Premier League season.

West Ham United will provide Sunderland’s opening day opponents as the Black Cats return to the Premier League for the first time in eight years.

The sold-out signs will be up at the Stadium of Light and there is sure to be a memorable atmosphere as top flight football returns to Wearside for the first time since Swansea City claimed a 2-0 win over David Moyes’ Black Cats in May 2017.

Sunderland’s preparations for their first game of the season got underway when Enzo Le Fee completed a permanent move to Wearside after the Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United triggered a clause in the loan agreement with Serie A club Roma. There have been departures with Wembley match-winner Tommy Watson completing his move to Brighton and Hove Albion and Jobe Bellingham has joined Borussia Dortmund in what could become a club record sale and loan signings Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed have returned to their parent clubs.

But how are the opening day opponents shaping up ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light in early August?

How have West Ham performed under Graham Potter?

West Ham are reportedly interested in Liverpool ace Joe Gomez. | Getty Images

Just over six months have passed since former Brighton and Chelsea manager Potter agreed to succeed Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium. After marking his Hammers managerial bow with a 2-1 defeat in an FA Cup third tie at Aston Villa, Potter went on to win just five of his 18 Premier League games in charge. Although two of those wins came at Arsenal and Manchester United, it would be safe to say the man once tipped to take charge as England manager has yet to find his stride in East London. Eight defeats in those 18 league games means Potter is averaging 1.05 points per game and he has a win percentage of just 28%.

Is Graham Potter under pressure at West Ham?

West Ham owner David Sullivan is wrong to oppose the new football regulator - the sport needs it | Getty Images

Such form would obviously mean Potter is under pressure and he will need to make a positive start to the new season to increase belief he can guide the Hammers to higher heights. Speaking towards the end of last season, the man himself said: "Wherever I am, the feeling internally is the same because you want to do well for yourself, your family, the club you are working for. I feel the pressure of 62,000 West Ham fans - it's a massive club with a desire to do better than we are, so you feel that.

"As I get older I care less what you guys [the media] think, to be honest. I'm happy to just be myself. And if myself is that I'm annoyed after we've conceded two goals in three minutes, then I'm damned if I do and damned if I don't. On the one hand you're having a go at me for being too nice, or for whatever. You get criticised for being too nice or too emotional. At the end of the day we are not winning so you have to accept that. My reaction was a human reaction from a football manger. I'd be surprised if there were too many other managers who would give you any other emotional reaction than what you got from me."

Who have West Ham signed during the summer transfer business?

Todibo is going to be a vital player for the Hammers over time | Getty Images

There has been one permanent arrival at the London Stadium so far during the summer transfer window. That came with a reported £34m deal for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who last season on loan with the Hammers. There have been links with a whole host of players in recent weeks - but Todibo is the only incoming deal secured so far this summer. Amongst those reported targets is Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who has also been linked with a move to Sunderland.

Who has left West Ham during the summer transfer window?

There have been five players released by the Hammers as their contracts came to an end. They include defensive trio Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and striker Danny Ings. Loan signings Carlos Soler and Evan Ferguson have returned to respective parent clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Brighton.

Where do West Ham need to strengthen in the summer transfer window?

Fullkrug was not happy | Getty Images

Not for the first time in their recent history, the Hammers are in desperate need of a striker. With Ferguson and Ings now departed and West Ham revealing a decision on Michail Antonio’s contract, which ends later this month, will be made at the ‘right and appropriate’ time as he works his way back to fitness, Germany international Niclas Fullkrug is the only striker currently set to be part of the Hammers squad next month. Jarrod Bowen played the leading role in attack at times next season - but he will hope to revert back to his natural position out wide when the new season kicks off.

However, that is far from the only position that requires strengthening before the summer transfer window comes to a close in September. A new goalkeeper, full-back, centre-back and midfielder could also be on the agenda for Potter as he prepares for his first full season in charge.

How could West Ham line up against Sunderland as it stands?

Kudus salvaged a point for West Ham against Brighton. | Getty Images

Obviously it’s very, very early and there will be new faces arriving before kick off at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the Premier League season.

However, as it stands, this would arguably be how the Hammers starting eleven would look that day: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson, Alvarez, Paqueta, Wan-Bissaka, Kudus, Fullkrug, Bowen

