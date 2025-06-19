Sunderland will face West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season in August

Sunderland's Premier League fixtures were unveiled on Wednesday morning, confirming that the Black Cats would begin their top-tier return against West Gam United at the Stadium of Light.

A trip to Burnley and then a visit of Brentford conclude their August league schedule.

Sunderland's players are still enjoying a well-deserved break after that win over Sheffield United at Wembley, but the club's recruitment operation is well under way. With that in mind, we've taken a look at the strongest squad available to Régis Le Bris for that opening game as it stands, and the clear recruitment priorities for the club as a result.

GOALKEEPER

Little doubt that Anthony Patterson starts the season as Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper at this stage. Patterson found his best form at the crucial time last season, delivering a man-of-the-match performance at Wembley to deny Sheffield United. The academy graduate has been a key part of the club's rise back to the top tier and looks likely to be given the chance to prove he can step up another level.

Patterson

DEFENCE

At the moment, it's probably a back four that picks itself. Trai Hume had another excellent campaign last time out and though there is interest from other top-tier clubs, he recently made clear while on international duty that he sees his future on Wearside for the foreseeable. Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien finished the campaign in excellent form, and as it stands (assuming O'Nien is fully recovered from that shoulder injury at Wembley) they would clearly be Le Bris's preferred central defensive pairing. Chris Mepham has returned to Bournemouth after his loan spell and with the Cherries having activated their option to extend his contract for another year, it remains to be seen whether Sunderland pursue a permanent deal. Mepham has interest from Sheffield United, but the departure of Chris Wilder this week could impact that. On the left of the back four, Dennis Cirkin is one of the players who Sunderland will be backing to step up another level. Though he's entered the final year of his deal, he has made clear he's relishing the prospect of playing for Sunderland in the Premier League.

Hume - Ballard - O'Nien - Cirkin

MIDIFIELD

Jobe Bellingham's departure means that at this stage Sunderland's midfield three pretty much picks itself. Like Cirkin, Dan Neil has entered the final year of his current deal but the club plan to resume talks after the summer break and promotion increases their chances of reaching an agreement significantly. Sunderland are currently monitoring an ankle injury that has ruled Chris Rigg out of the U19 Euros, but he'll have a big part to play this season. And a big part of Le Bris's plan to try and bridge the significant gap to Premier League teams will surely be to deploy Enzo Le Fée in his preferred position as an advanced central midfielder.

It's a position where the foundations are strong for Sunderland, though they will need to recruit further as Bellingham's physicality and skillset leaves a big gap.

Neil - Rigg - Le Fée

WINGERS

Patrick Roberts has been a key part of the club's rise from League One and as one of the more experienced players in the group will have an important part to play next season. Similarly, Romaine Mundle is one of the players that Sunderland will be backing to make the step up to Premier League level given the immense promise he demonstrated last season.

Roberts - Mundle

STRIKER

You can't really pick between Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor at this early stage. Mayenda finished the season in the team on merit and has a big part to play next season, but just how good Isidor was through the middle stage of the campaign shouldn't be forgotten. After a summer break there's every chance he'll push for a more regular return and his pace in behind defences could be key.

Mayenda

BENCH

Simon Moore is currently Sunderland's second-choice goalkeeper but the club could look to strengthen further before the end of the transfer window. Aji Alese returned to full training at the end of the campaign and will add valuable versatility and speed to Le Bris's defensive options. Alan Browne, Harrison Jones and Leo Hjelde were all big parts of the squad last year and would currently make the bench - as would Milan Aleksic though he is now close to join Partizan Belgrade on loan. Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt are both contenders having returned to full training ahead of the play-off campaign, though clearly both will need a strong pre-season to regain his match fitness. There is also Ahmed Abdullahi, who was not able to make his debut last season but is now believed to be fully recovered from his groin injury. Ian Poveda seems highly likely to depart the club last summer, after struggling to make an impact last season.

Moore - Alese - Browne - Jones - Hjelde - Huggins - Abdullahi - Seelt - Aleksic

WHERE SUNDERLAND NEED TO RECRUIT

With Bellingham having departed and Chris Mepham returning to Bournemouth, Sunderland are behind where they finished last season and though there is plenty of time to run in the transfer window, that they need to recruit significantly is clear. Another full back (minimum) is required, as are two central defenders. A central midfielder, two wingers and in all likelihood a third striker.

That would then also allow for a number of players to then head out where their chances of regular first-team football will be better served, whether that be on a loan or a permanent basis.

Sunderland's foundations heading into the summer window are good, but there is clearly a lot of work to do to ensure a squad competitive enough for the rigours of top-division football.