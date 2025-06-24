Joe Gomez has been linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs in recent days

Reported Sunderland transfer target Joe Gomez has claimed that he is “still hungry to keep going” after a decade on the books at Liverpool.

The defender has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent days, with The Guardian suggesting that Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds United, and Burnley are also keen on signing him this summer, alongside the Black Cats. Various reports have claimed that any deal for the versatile talent could be worth as much as £30 million.

For his part, Gomez is under contract at Anfield until 2027, and a fresh report from online outlet Football Insider suggests that the 28-year-old is quite content with his current situation, despite enduring a difficult first season under new boss Arne Slot due to injury interruptions.

Indeed, Football Insider claim that Gomez is in “no rush” to seal an exit from the Premier League champions, and is instead focussed on ensuring that he is fully fit and able to contribute ahead of the new campaign.

What has Joe Gomez said about his Liverpool future?

And a recent Instagram post from the England international would seemingly suggest that he does not believe his time on Merseyside is up yet either. Reflecting on his 10-year anniversary with Liverpool, Gomez wrote: “10 years ago as a kid moving from south east London to Liverpool, I couldn’t even imagine looking this far into the future. Looking back now I’m full of gratitude and take so much pride in being a part of this club and city.

“No denying the challenges along the way, but embracing them to grow as both a player and a person is something I’ve always tried to do and I’m grateful for all the support in trying to do that. It’s been a blessing to be a part of the different dressing rooms and getting to create such special memories over the years with so many great players and staff. I felt it was important to share my thanks to you all for the support throughout the years, it’s always meant the world and I will never take it for granted. A decade in red… and still hungry to keep going.”

Gomez has made 149 appearances in the Premier League and earned 15 senior England caps during his time with Liverpool, establishing himself as one of the most experienced defenders on the market this window. A two-time Premier League champion with the Reds (2019–20, 2024–25), he also boasts a glittering CV that includes the UEFA Champions League (2018–19), UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup (both in 2019), as well as domestic cup triumphs in the FA Cup (2022), EFL Cup (2024), and Community Shield (2022).

