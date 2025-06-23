Sunderland transfer target Clement Bischoff previously came close to signing for Brighton

Reported Sunderland target Clement Bischoff has already admitted that it would the realisation of a “boyhood dream” to one day play in the Premier League.

The Danish wide man has been linked with a prospective move to the Stadium of Light in recent days, with suggestions that he could be available for around £5.1 million this summer. Bischoff one year left on his contract with current club Brøndby, and would be free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with a new side in January if his exit is not sanctioned over the coming weeks.

But this recent spate of speculation is by no means the first time that Bischoff has been touted for a transfer to England. Earlier this year, it was widely reported that Brighton and Hove Albion were closing in on a deal for the starlet, with claims from Denmark that he had travelled to the south coast for medical tests. Shortly afterwards, Tipsbladet reported that the transfer had collapsed due to a last-minute disagreement between the involved parties.

What did Clement Bischoff say about his failed move to Brighton and Hove Albion?

And speaking in the aftermath of his failed switch, Bischoff made no secret of his disappointment, or his desire to one day test his mettle in the upper echelons of the English game.

In an interview with Ekstra Bladet, he said: “It was such a strange feeling. It was as if something was taken away from me just as I was about to achieve something. It was tough. It [Brighton] was a project that I could see myself in, which is the most important thing. It’s a good club and it’s the Premier League, so of course it’s a boyhood dream. I was disappointed. I’ll be honest with you. I was over there and got the message and it was tough. Then I travelled home.”

He continued: “It was a bit like a movie. But as I’ve always been told, things move quickly in football. It has done that for me in a positive way for a very long time. The first day I thought about it an awful lot, and it was tough. I was also told that I could take a little break from training if that’s what I needed. But I’m not like that. I just want to get back on the training pitch and get my mind off it a bit, because it’s on the football pitch that I forget things. I’ve done that, so I’m moving on now.”

