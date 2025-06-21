Brøndby midfielder Clement Bischoff has attracted interest from Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunderland are keeping close tabs on Denmark U21 international Clement Bischoff and could make a summer move for the highly-rated Brøndby midfielder, according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

The 19-year-old has impressed during the U21 European Championship and is understood to have been watched closely by Sunderland representatives during the tournament. Reports come after Kristjaan Speakman admitted to travelling to different countries to scout and talk to players. Bischoff, a left-sided central midfielder, is already on the radar of several European clubs, with Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly making a previous bid for his services.

On social media, McGrath wrote: “Sunderland have been looking at Denmark U21 midfielder Clement Bischoff while at Euros ahead of a potential summer deal with Brøndby. Brighton have previously bid for the 19-year-old who is left-sided.”

Bischoff broke into Brøndby’s first team during the 2023–24 season and has become a regular starter under head coach Jesper Sørensen. After making his professional debut in a Danish Cup win over HIK, he went on to make 31 senior appearances across league, cup, and European competition, scoring twice.

The teenager scored his first professional goal in a 3–3 draw against Viborg in July 2024 and featured in Brøndby’s UEFA Conference League second qualifying round win over Llapi just four days later. His performances earned him a new long-term contract until 2026, and he has since emerged as a key player on the left side of midfield or at left-back.

Sunderland are expected to be active in the summer market following their return to the Premier League, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman aiming to balance top-flight readiness with the club’s long-term recruitment model. Bischoff fits that profile. At just 19, he already has European experience, positional versatility, and international pedigree. He has represented Denmark at youth level and remains eligible for future senior call-ups. While Brøndby are likely to demand a significant fee for the promising midfielder, the Black Cats could look to negotiate a deal before competition intensifies further later in the window

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.