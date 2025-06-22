Sunderland’s summer business is heating up with multiple targets and fresh Premier League interest

Sunderland’s recruitment plans are starting to take shape ahead of their return to the Premier League – and the Black Cats have been linked with a string of moves in what could be a busy few weeks for Kristjaan Speakman and Régis Le Bris.

Vardy on Wearside radar

Sunderland are also said to be among the clubs showing interest in experienced striker Jamie Vardy, who is now a free agent after ending a 13-year stay at Leicester City. The 38-year-old, who scored 200 goals in 500 appearances for the Foxes, is reportedly weighing up his next move after publicly declaring a desire to continue playing.

According to Fichajes, Sunderland face competition from Leeds United and Rangers for the veteran forward. While a deal would represent a dramatic shift from the club’s typical recruitment model, Vardy’s Premier League pedigree and leadership qualities could appeal to Le Bris as he looks to add experience to a youthful squad.

Sunderland scout Denmark U21 talent

The Black Cats are continuing to assess emerging talent, with The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reporting that Sunderland have been scouting Denmark U21 international Clement Bischoff at the European Championships.

The 19-year-old Brøndby midfielder is left-sided, technically strong, and already on the radar of clubs across Europe, with Brighton reportedly submitting a previous bid. Bischoff became a first-team regular last season and has featured in both domestic and European competitions. He fits the club’s long-term profile and could be a player Speakman and his recruitment team look to move for this summer. The reports come after Speakman confirmed he had recently travelled abroad for talks and scouting, suggesting progress is already being made behind the scenes.

Interest in Empoli defender Goglichidze

Elsewhere, Sunderland are also being linked with Empoli defender Saba Goglichidze. The Georgian international is attracting significant attention following a strong season in Serie A, despite Empoli’s relegation.

According to Ontheminute, both Sunderland and Nottingham Forest are willing to meet the Italian club’s €7–8million valuation (around £6.8million). Lazio and Roma are also said to be monitoring the situation, but Sunderland reportedly view the 20-year-old as a potential pillar in their defensive rebuild.

Goglichidze, who stands at 1.93m, has made 33 appearances for Empoli and recently broke into Georgia’s senior national team. Under contract until 2027, it may take a firm offer to tempt the Italian side into a sale, but Sunderland’s interest underlines the club’s ambition to add top-level defensive depth.

Sunderland linked with Edvin Austbø

Sunderland and Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on Viking FK winger Edvin Austbø, who has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Norway’s top flight this season.

According to Ontheminute.com, both clubs have been monitoring the 20-year-old closely during the early stages of the 2025 Eliteserien campaign. Austbø has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, registering three goals and two assists in 12 league starts so far.

The left-sided forward has attracted attention for his pace, close control, and direct style – attributes that have made him a consistent attacking threat for Viking. Standing at 1.72 metres, Austbø is known for his dribbling ability and agility in one-on-one situations.

Cirkin attracting Spurs interest

Reports in London claim Tottenham Hotspur are exploring the option of re-signing left-back Dennis Cirkin as part of efforts to meet UEFA squad regulations. Spurs must comply with homegrown quotas ahead of their return to the Champions League – and Cirkin, who spent formative years in their academy, fits the criteria.

The 23-year-old was a consistent performer in Sunderland’s promotion-winning campaign, making 39 appearances across all competitions. With just a year left on his current contract, Cirkin’s future remains unclear, and his name has emerged among several being monitored by new Spurs boss Thomas Frank.