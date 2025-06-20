Tottenham have been linked with Sunderland promotion hero Dennis Cirkin as Thomas Frank eyes homegrown reinforcements

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.

Currently, Spurs only have one such player in their senior squad, meaning at least three more must be registered ahead of European competition. Cirkin, who spent several years in the club’s youth system before joining Sunderland in 2021, qualifies as a club-trained player under UEFA rules.

Another former Spurs academy product, Kyle Walker-Peters, is also reportedly being considered. Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold, writing for Football London, recently confirmed the club’s renewed interest in Cirkin, stating: “Spurs have looked at the past in bringing back 23-year-old left-back Dennis Cirkin, who has impressed at Sunderland. He made 39 appearances this season as the Black Cats returned to the Premier League through the play-offs, and he has 12 months remaining on his contract.”

Gold also noted that while Spurs previously held a buy-back clause on Cirkin, that clause expired last year. However, Tottenham do still hold a sell-on percentage, meaning any fee paid would be reduced by the amount owed to them, potentially making a deal financially appealing.

While no formal offer has been made, Sunderland are aware of Cirkin’s contract situation and the growing interest. With Premier League football secured, the club are expected to hold firm in any negotiations unless a deal meets their valuation, especially with Cirkin playing a major role in the club’s promotion push. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has also confirmed that contract talks with the full-back are underway.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about contracts?

Sunderland are expected to reopen contract talks with midfield talisman Dan Neil and defender Dennis Cirkin in the coming weeks. Both players are entering the final year of their current deals, and the club is keen to tie them down to fresh terms ahead of the summer transfer window. Neil and Cirkin have attracted consistent top-flight interest, with reports in Italy linking AS Roma with a potential move for Neil following his standout campaign in the Championship.

Initial discussions over new contracts were paused last season to allow the players and club to focus fully on the promotion push. However, with Premier League football now secured, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has made it clear that securing the futures of key assets is high on the club’s agenda, though he insists the situation is under control and progressing calmly.

“We do a contract review right across the group at the end of every season,” Speakman said. “I think we're in a strong position with the majority of the group this time around, especially with a lot of the players who have performed at a really high level.

“There are a couple there whose contracts are reducing and we need to have a conversation around that and that will happen in the coming weeks. That's part of trying to build the squad for next season. We don't have anyone out of contract this summer and so that means there isn't an immediate issue for us, we have a little bit of time to reflect. As I always say, it's got to be the right opportunity for the players and for us.”