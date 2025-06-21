Sunderland and Nottingham Forest are reportedly ready to battle for Empoli defender Saba Goglichidze

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has emerged as a standout performer for Empoli, despite the club’s relegation from Serie A. His physicality and composed defensive work have reportedly caught the attention of multiple sides across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ontheminute claim both Forest and Sunderland are prepared to meet Empoli’s asking price, which is believed to be in the region of €7–8million (around £6.8million). Goglichidze is currently under contract in Italy until 2027.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

While Lazio and Roma are also said to be monitoring the situation, the growing interest from the English top flight has added further intrigue to the race for his signature. Sunderland reportedly view the Georgian international as a potential cornerstone of their defensive rebuild, while Forest are looking to strengthen their squad depth for the season ahead.

Who is Saba Goglichidze?

Saba Goglichidze is a 20-year-old (turns 21 later this month) Georgian defender who currently plays for Italian side Empoli and the Georgia national team. Standing at 1.93 metres (6ft 4in), he is known for his commanding physical presence and versatility across the backline, capable of operating as both a centre-back and right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goglichidze began his senior career with Torpedo Kutaisi in Georgia, where he made 30 appearances and was part of the squad that won the Georgian Cup. In 2024, he made the step up to European football by signing for Serie A outfit Empoli, debuting in a 1–1 draw against Bologna. He quickly established himself, featuring 33 times across the campaign and earning a spot in Sofascore’s U21 Team of the Month among Europe's top five leagues after a run of standout performances.

On the international stage, Goglichidze has represented Georgia at U18, U19, and U21 level, before making his senior debut in September 2024 during a Nations League victory over Czechia. With strong performances at club and international level, the young defender is now attracting transfer interest from clubs across Europe, including Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to re-sign Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin this summer, according to reports, as the North London club scramble to meet UEFA squad regulations ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that Cirkin is one of several former Spurs academy players being monitored as new head coach Thomas Frank plans for the 2025–26 campaign. Cirkin, now 23, was a key figure in Sunderland’s promotion-winning season, making 39 appearances as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. The defender has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and his future remains uncertain heading into the final year of his deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham are facing pressure to comply with UEFA’s squad registration rules, which require every Champions League side to name at least four ‘club-trained’ players – footballers who spent at least three full seasons with the club between the ages of 15 and 21.