Liverpool are reportedly open to selling Joe Gomez, with Sunderland named among a host of clubs circling

Sunderland have again been linked with a sensational move for Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, according to a report from The Guardian.

The 28-year-old is said to be available this summer, with Liverpool reportedly willing to sanction a £30million transfer, and there’s no shortage of interest. Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds and Burnley are all credited alongside Sunderland as potential destinations for the versatile defender.

Gomez has made 149 appearances in the Premier League and earned 15 senior England caps, establishing himself as one of the most experienced defenders on the market this window. A two-time Premier League champion with Liverpool (2019–20, 2024–25), Gomez also boasts a glittering CV that includes the UEFA Champions League (2018–19), UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup (both in 2019), as well as domestic cup triumphs in the FA Cup (2022), EFL Cup (2024), and Community Shield (2022).

Despite his impressive honours list, Liverpool may now be prepared to part ways as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, reshapes the squad ahead of the new season. Sunderland’s interest may raise eyebrows given the club’s commitment to a younger profile of signings in recent years. However, following their return to the Premier League, experience could now be prioritised, and Gomez’s pedigree certainly fits the bill, though it is a highly ambitious target given the interest from other, more established Premier League clubs.

The Guardian also reports that Sunderland are among the clubs scrambling to sign Strasbourg’s Senegalese midfielder Habib Diarra. The 20-year-old has long been considered a top talent in Ligue 1, and his arrival would represent a major coup for the Black Cats. Meanwhile, Sunderland and Leeds are both said to be keen on a move for Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers – the former Tottenham man who has been a key figure north of the border in recent years. In addition, Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga, who impressed during the second half of last season, is also on Sunderland’s radar, though Crystal Palace are reportedly pushing hard for his signature too.

In other news, Sunderland midfielder Milan Aleksić appears increasingly likely to leave the club on loan this summer. Reports in Serbia suggest Partizan Belgrade are in advanced talks to take the 19-year-old on a temporary deal. The player is now said to be open to a return to Serbia in search of regular football, having struggled for minutes in his debut season on Wearside.

Aleksić joined Sunderland from Radnicki 1923 in a deal that saw the club fend off strong European interest, but Premier League promotion means his game time is expected to be limited once again. A move back to his boyhood club, where he began his youth career, could now help accelerate his development.

Telegraf report that discussions are ongoing regarding whether Partizan will have an option to buy at the end of the loan. However, Sunderland are thought to be keen to retain long-term control of the player, given the significant investment made to bring him in last summer.