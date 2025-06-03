Sunderland have confirmed the permanent signing of Enzo Le Fee on a long-term deal

Sunderland have confirmed the permanent signing of Enzo Le Fée.

The club agreed an obligation-to-buy clause in the event of promotion to the Premier League when signing Le Fée on loan in January, and the formalities have now been completed following Sunderland’s win over Sheffield United in January. Though the transfer window has briefly opened this week in order to allow clubs participating in the Club World Cup to do business, the deal will officially complete when the summer window opens permanently on July 1st.

Le Fée has agreed a four-year deal, running until the summer of 2029. The fee is believed to be in the region of 23 million Euros if all future clauses are met, which would make it a club record following the deal to sign Didier Ndong from Lorient.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “In Enzo, we knew we were acquiring a very high-level player who could be influential in critical moments – the moments that change the outcome of games and seasons. He’s been a big part of our success, so we’re delighted that he’s signing permanently and joining us in the Premier League. Above all else, he’s been a team player, and following our Play-Off Final victory, I think everyone could see exactly what the Club means to him.”

Le Fée made 18 appearances for Sunderland last season, though the vast majority of them were on the left wing due to injuries. The prospect fo seeing the Frenchman operating in his strongest position at the top level is a very exciting one for Sunderland supporters and the head coach Régis Le Bris.

What Régis Le Bris said about Enzo Le Fée in the aftermath of Sunderland’s Wembley win

“First of all, he has been a strong team mate,” Le Bris said.

“This is what I want to reiterate. He started as a left winger, playing most of the time in position. When we had the opportunity to play with Romaine again, it was a chance to play Enzo in his main position. Because they have not had much experience together, their references were probably not very clean. We felt that our connection in midfield was not perfect in this game, but we felt that the experience of playing was useful later in the game. It proved to be the case.”

