West Ham striker Daniel Cummings has suffered a shoulder injury and Michail Antonio will leave the club

West Ham summer signing Daniel Cummings is set to miss the Hammers’ season-opener against Sunderland next weekend after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The ex-Celtic striker was linked with a host of English clubs - including the Black Cats - before eventually sealing a switch to the London Stadium in early July. Since then, the 18-year-old has been bidding to make a positive first impression in East London, but it would appear that he will remain sidelined for a notable period after suffering an injury setback.

Taking to Instagram, the attacker shared a photo of himself in a sling, alongside the caption: “Shoulder op done. Gutted to miss the start of the season. Back Stronger.”

Alongside Cummings - who has been touted as a first team option by sporting director Mark Noble in the near future - West Ham boss Graham Potter also boasts the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and new signing Callum Wilson as possibilities at the point of attack heading into next weekend’s clash at the Stadium of Light.

In terms of injuries, the Irons could still be without Crysencio Summerville for their trip to Wearside. The winger endured a difficult first season at the club due to fitness issues, and is currently working his way back towards availability after a lengthy stint on the treatment table, but is “unlikely” to be ready in time for the opening weeks of the new campaign, according to the Independent.

West Ham confirm Michail Antonio departure

Elsewhere, West Ham have confirmed that Michail Antonio will leave the club as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. The veteran forward has spent the past decade in claret and blue, but will not be signing a new deal in East London.

A statement from the Hammers reads: “West Ham United can confirm that, following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, Michail Antonio will not be signing a new deal as a first-team player with the club.

“The 35-year-old striker, who joined the Hammers in September 2015 from Nottingham Forest, made 323 appearances over a ten-year period, scoring 83 goals, and becoming the Club’s leading Premier League goalscorer in the process. He also played a key role in ending West Ham United’s 43-year wait for a major trophy, with victory in the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague.

“He was named Hammer of the Year runner-up at the end of his debut season with the club - when he scored in the Farewell Boleyn victory against Manchester United in May 2016 - and then went one better a year later, becoming Hammer of the Year in our first season at London Stadium.

“The remarkable courage and determination he showed to overcome injuries sustained in a December 2024 road traffic accident saw him return to competitive action on the international stage in June, appearing as a substitute for Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup tie against Guatemala. More recently he gained further playing time on the pitch in a Hammers shirt when he played 45 minutes and scored twice for our Under-21 development team in a friendly against Boreham Wood.

“Michail will always be a much-loved and respected member of the West Ham United family. As has been the case since December, the club will continue to support and assist him in his ongoing rehabilitation, offering him access to training, facilities and medical care if needed.

“Dialogue continues over his future involvement with the club in an alternative capacity - including one that would enable others to benefit from his experience and leadership qualities - and he will forever hold a special place in our 130-year history.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to sincerely thank Michail for his outstanding, dedicated service in a Claret and Blue shirt over the last ten years. Further recognition of his magnificent contribution will appear across club channels in the coming days and weeks.”

