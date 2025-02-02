Sunderland transfer news: Brighton to bid £10m for Tommy Watson plus Cameron Archer and Daniel Cummings latest
Sunderland are still in the market for reinforcements as time ticks away during the winter trading period.
The deadline for the current transfer window will pass on Monday night after the Black Cats game against North East rivals Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.
So far, Sunderland have signed Enzo Le Fee on a season-long loan from AS Roma and have sanctioned the departures of first-team fringe players Nazariy Rusyn and Adil Aouchiche.
Here, though, we keep you up-to-date with the latest transfer news and gossip in our LIVE blog. Simply scroll down for updates:
Sunderland transfer blog Saturday
Hello and welcome to the Sunderland Echo’s live transfer blog... here’s what you may have missed over the past 24 hours:
Régis Le Bris has said that Sunderland will replace Tommy Watson if Brighton’s interest develops before the transfer deadline on Monday night.
Adil Aouchiche has completed a loan move to Portsmouth. The 22-year-old has struggled for regular minutes on Wearside this season and Sunderland’s sporting director said his future at the club would be reviewed in the summer. There is no purchase clause included in the deal, which runs until the end of the season.
Lille have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Chuba Akpom on loan with an option to buy. The 29-year-old English striker has been given permission to travel for a medical ahead of completing the proposed temporary transfer.
Le Bris on Tommy Watson
"If Tommy did leave, we have to replace him,” Le Bris said. “We need two wingers on each flank, this is a better balance. Enzo can play here but only because we don't have others available at the moment.
"I think Tommy started four games before his injury so he was a new player in our team, and he did well. But it's always the case that when a new player starts, it's a new challenge. When you have to play 10, 15 games it is a different dynamic and a different challenge.
“He has started very, very well but to be a starter for a long period - this is different. We weren't able to assess this fully because of the injury. But there is no doubt that he has very good potential and is a very good player.
“And he fits very well our style of play, we feed our wingers and support them in taking risks in 1-v-1 situations. If they fail, we say, 'try again'. His profile is very good for this, but he has only played four games.”
Who is Sunderland's mystery target?
Sunderland-linked striker moves elsewhere
Sunderland-linked striker Will Lankshear has moved on loan to West Brom.
The Tottenham attacker’s name was mentioned with the likes of Sunderland, Hull City and Middlesbrough, but has now signed for Tony Mowbray’s Baggies on loan.
From The Echo's Phil Smith on Tommy Watson
“Sources have indicated that a deal is at this stage considered unlikely, as there is a considerable gap in the respective valuations.
“Sunderland’s position is complicated by the fact that Watson only has 18 months left on his current deal, and so they could be forced into a sale if talks on an extension do not progress.
“However, the club view is thought to be that he has an important role to play between now and the end of the campaign and that a sale right now does not benefit the club unless the fee is huge. At the moment, that is not the case.”
From the Northern Echo
“Matija Frigan remains a leading option, although an initial round of talks with Belgian club Westerlo failed to result in an agreement over the Croatian.
“Westerlo would be willing to allow Frigan to leave this month if the price was right, but Sunderland’s recruitment team are adamant they will not be overpaying for the 21-year-old.
“Preston’s Emil Riis is another target, with the 26-year-old having struggled to hold down a starting spot with his current club in the first half of the season.
“Riis is out of contract in the summer, meaning Preston could be persuaded to cash in this month if they think there is a good chance of the Danish striker moving on come the end of the season. However, again, Sunderland will not want to pay over the odds for a player who is set to become a free agent in four months’ time.”
The latest on Luis Palma
Sunderland were thought to be one of several Championship clubs interested in a deal for the tricky winger with the Honduras international keen on a move away from the Hoops this month as he looks to secure regular first-team football elsewhere.
However, a new report from Sky Sports has stated that Palma is in Greece for a medical: “It’s understood the Honduras international is on his way to Greece to finalise the move, before their transfer deadline tonight. The clubs have agreed a loan deal until the end of the season, with an option to buy for £3.3m.”
Another blow for Sunderland
Spurs linked with Tommy Watson after Brighton bid
A report from TBR Football states: “TBR Football can exclusively confirm that Tottenham Hotspur are among the Premier League clubs keen on Sunderland’s Tom Watson.
“With just a few days until the January transfer window closes, Spurs are looking to make more additions to their ranks.
“We understand a host of clubs are ready to battle for the 18-year-old Sunderland winger.
“Brighton saw an offer of around £2million rebuffed earlier this week – but they are ready to go back.
“TBR Football can also confirm that Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Everton have also shown an interest in the 18-year-old.”
Cameron Archer update
Speaking on talkSPORT, reporter Alex Crook said: “They want the striker as well I’m told. The striker ideally would be homegrown to help with that quota.
“I think Cameron Archer at Southampton may be a target, but Southampton are reluctant to let him go.”
More on Marcus Edwards
Le Bris on Abdoullah Ba
"There has been a lot of interest in Abdoullah, but nothing is done yet,” Le Bris said.
“It could be a loan to get him some game time but it depends on the proposition, he could leave on a permanent transfer. We'll see."
Wilson Isidor signs
Sunderland have been handed a boost after it was announced that striker Wilson Isidor had signed a permanent deal with the club.
The Frenchman signed for the club initially last summer on a season-long loan, however, the deal has now been upgraded to a permanent transfer during January, with Isidor signing a contract to keep him at the Academy of Light until 2028.
The 24-year-old had netted nine times in the Championship so far this campaign and has featured 26 times under head coach Régis Le Bris. who he shares a good personal relationship.
More on Wilson Isidor
Kristjaan Speakman added: “Wilson’s made a really positive start to his time at Sunderland and we are delighted that he will remain with us permanently. Everyone can see that he thoroughly enjoys being part of our Club and he has performed at a very high standard.
“In finalising this transfer, it’s also pleasing to note how motivated Wilson was to commit his future to Sunderland. This process has no doubt been supported by the warm reception he’s received from our fan base, who I’m sure will be delighted that he is now officially red and white.”
Isidor added: “I’ve been waiting for this moment since my first steps at the Club, so I’m very happy. Right from the start, many moments made me believe that Sunderland is home for me and my family. On the plane from Zenit, I received so many messages from the fans, and then I saw the stadium and met the people for the first time. At my presentation against Burnley, I knew the fans would always support me and this has been true in my best moments and the toughest. I love playing for Sunderland, and this is just the start.”
More on Marcus Edwards
Interesting...
Archer has been left out of Southampton’s squad to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. However, there has been talk of a potential injury to the attacker. Archer was also linked with a move to top-flight club Wolves over the weekend with the transfer window drawing to a close.
From Sky Sports
There has been an update on the Sunderland-linked Celtic striker Daniel Cummings...
From Sky: “West Ham are in talks to sign Celtic striker Daniel Cummings.
“The Hammers are looking to secure the 18-year-old on a pre-contract agreement for a move in the summer.
“Sky Sports News revealed last week that Cummings had been in talks with Portsmouth, but West Ham look to be leading the race now.
“The Scotland U19 international made his Celtic debut on Wednesday in the Champions League against Aston Villa.”
From Alan Nixon on Tommy Watson
“Brighton are trying to sign left wing prospect Tommy Watson from Sunderland in a £10million deadline deal.
“The Seagulls have been chasing England youth cap Watson for months but want to seal a deal now by making an offer that will be hard to refuse.
“Watson burst into the first team this seasonbefore injury took him out of the line-up that is chasing promotion.
“Home grown hero Watson may be tempted by the switch to the Premier League with Brighton planning to bring him through to their side gradually.”
