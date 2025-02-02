Kristjaan Speakman added: “Wilson’s made a really positive start to his time at Sunderland and we are delighted that he will remain with us permanently. Everyone can see that he thoroughly enjoys being part of our Club and he has performed at a very high standard.

“In finalising this transfer, it’s also pleasing to note how motivated Wilson was to commit his future to Sunderland. This process has no doubt been supported by the warm reception he’s received from our fan base, who I’m sure will be delighted that he is now officially red and white.”

Isidor added: “I’ve been waiting for this moment since my first steps at the Club, so I’m very happy. Right from the start, many moments made me believe that Sunderland is home for me and my family. On the plane from Zenit, I received so many messages from the fans, and then I saw the stadium and met the people for the first time. At my presentation against Burnley, I knew the fans would always support me and this has been true in my best moments and the toughest. I love playing for Sunderland, and this is just the start.”