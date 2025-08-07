Sunderland, Celtic and Brighton have all been linked with the wonderkid during recent window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brøndby winger Clement Bischoff is emerging as a key target for Celtic, but Sunderland have also been linked with the 19-year-old for whom Brighton & Hove Albion had a £7.2million deal fall through in February.

The Dane could now be available for around £6.3million, according to TeamTalk. The versatile teenager, who plays on the wing or at left-back, is entering the final year of his contract and would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January if Brøndby do not sanction a summer exit. Sunderland are understood to be tracking the Denmark youth international, with Régis Le Bris’ side still in the market for one more attacking option before the Premier League season gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was tough’ – Bischoff opens up on Brighton collapse

Earlier this year, Brighton were reportedly on the verge of signing Bischoff for £7.2million, with the player even travelling to England for a medical. However, the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour, and Bischoff has since revealed just how disappointed he was.

“It was such a strange feeling. It was as if something was taken away from me just as I was about to achieve something. It was tough,” Bischoff told Ekstra Bladet. “It was a project that I could see myself in, which is the most important thing. It’s a good club and it’s the Premier League, so of course it’s a boyhood dream. I was disappointed. I’ll be honest with you. I was over there and got the message and it was tough. Then I travelled home.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The teenager said he quickly turned his focus back to the pitch: “It was a bit like a movie. But as I’ve always been told, things move quickly in football. It has done that for me in a positive way for a very long time. The first day I thought about it an awful lot, and it was tough. I was also told that I could take a little break from training if that’s what I needed. But I’m not like that. I just want to get back on the training pitch and get my mind off it a bit, because it’s on the football pitch that I forget things. I’ve done that, so I’m moving on now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland one of several clubs monitoring the situation

Sunderland have already added significant experience and youth talent to their squad this summer, but the wide areas could still be strengthened before the window closes. With Brøndby seemingly willing to cash in for the right price, Bischoff could be a strong fit for the Black Cats’ high-energy, press-focused style.

Whether Celtic’s interest turns into a formal bid remains to be seen – but with Premier League interest lingering, the race for Bischoff’s signature could heat up again before long.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland fan favourite rejects transfer approaches from multiple La Liga clubs – sources