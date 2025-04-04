Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face a tough looking trip to Championship play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

Sunderland have a chance to land a major blow on one of their main Championship play-off rivals when they face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

The Black Cats are closing in on confirming their top six spot and can take a big step closer by collecting all three points from their trip to the Hawthorns. However, the Baggies are in need of a win to help them stay ahead of the likes of Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Watford in the battle for the play-offs. There is added intrigue in the fixture as Sunderland face an Albion side managed by former Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray, who was the last boss to lead them into the Championship play-offs.

The fixture forms part of an intriguing weekend in the race for the Premier League as fifth placed Coventry City host title contenders Burnley and four top six contenders meet as Bristol City entertain Watford and Middlesbrough head to Blackburn Rovers. With just hours to go until Sunderland walk out at the Hawthorns, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of a big weekend in the promotion push.

What is the latest team news ahead of West Brom v Sunderland?

Getty Images

Sunderland are boosted by the possible return of Enzo Le Fee after the on-loan Roma attacking midfielder recovered from a hamstring injury he suffered in a 1-0 defeat against Hull City in February - although Regis Le Bris has confirmed he will take a cautious approach with his return to fitness. Dennis Cirkin has been ruled out by a hamstring injury and Le Bris must decide whether to hand a recall to Leo Hjelde or allow Alan Browne to continue at left-back.

West Brom are without Jed Wallace (calf), Semi Ajayi (hamstring) and former Sunderland striker Josh Maja (calf) but Daryl Dike is back in contention after recovering from a serious ankle injury.

What has Regis Le Bris said about West Brom v Sunderland?

Frank Reid

The Black Cats boss assessed the end of the season, saying: “It's a question of now we are opening a new chapter. We did well because we are in a really good place if you compare with the season before for example and with the gap with the play-offs and the other teams. At the same time, we know that the end of the season will be really tough and we can't wait. We can't stand still, we have to build this momentum and every step is important and I think this step was more about the body language, the energy, the connection with the team, the counter-pressing rather than playing good football because it's connected. I think so far we showed that our collective energy is our main strength and I think it was clear.”

What has Tony Mowbray said about West Brom v Sunderland?

West Bromwich Albion have sold out their 3,000 allocation of tickets away at Coventry City on Good Friday. | Getty Images

On his time at Sunderland, Mowbray told Birmingham Live: "I really enjoyed it. We won lots of games. We developed lots of young players. It was and maybe still is the youngest team in the league for all my period there. We had a very young team but performed to good levels and won lots of games and made it exciting for the fans, I think. The current manager is doing just that as well. I wish them well but not better than us. Hopefully, there is a scenario where we could see them in the play offs. It would be two amazing games. I think both teams would be a good addition to the Premier League but as would Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley as well.”

Is West Brom v Sunderland live on television?

Yes, any Sunderland supporters not able to be at The Hawthorns can watch the game live on Saturday lunchtime. Sky Sports will show the entire game via their Sky Sports+ channel with coverage getting underway at 12.25pm, five minutes before kick-off.