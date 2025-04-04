Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland man has been linked with a £75million transfer move to Saudi Arabia

Former Sunderland loan flop Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a whopping £75million move to Saudi Arabia.

In the last few years, Saudi Arabia has seen an influx of top footballers arrive. Ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr and reportedly earns an insane £168million every year.

Indeed, a fresh report from GIVEMSPORT has revealed that Al-Nassr have their sights set on a handful of Premier League players including West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, and Bournemouth’s Semenyo, who spent time on loan with Sunderland during the 2019-20 League One season

The striker failed to score in seven total appearances while on loan from Bristol City but the Ghanaian international eventually earned a £10million move to Bournemouth in 2023. He’s since scored 16 and assisted seven more in 73 total games for the Cherries and GIVEMESPORT says “Al-Nassr believe that Bournemouth will sanction Semenyo’s departure for in the region of £75million”.

Antione Semenyo’s career so far and past transfer links to Newcastle United

The forward spent time on trial with Premier League quartet Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Championship club Millwall before eventually making the move to Ashton Gate. After earning senior experience with non-league club Bath City and League Two side Newport County, Semenyo joined Sunderland for the second half of the 2019-20 season.

However, the Black Cats missed out on a place in the League One play-offs after the Covid-19 pandemic brought a premature end to the season and the final league standings were calculated on a points-per-game basis. However, Semenyo’s involvement in the unsuccessful push for the top six was limited to just six substitute appearances and a solitary start, which came in a 2-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers on what proved to be the final day of the season.

He returned to Bristol City and gradually worked his way into the Robins side over the following seasons to become one of the most dangerous wide players in the Championship. After scoring a total of 21 goals and providing 21 assists in 125 appearances in all competitions, Semenyo secured a first move into the Premier League with Bournemouth after the Cherries agreed a fee believed to be more than £10m during the January 2023 transfer window.

His performances this season have led to speculation over a possible move to the likes of Newcastle United and, ironically, Arsenal and Spurs, two of the clubs that rejected him as a youngster. In a recent interview, Semenyo has reflected on the path his career has taken since he was rejected following trial periods in his teens and revealed the experience still motivates his to this day.

"As a 15- or 16-year-old, you don't know how to cope with your emotions - being so high, being so upset all the time," Semenyo told Football Focus. “I did have a lot of doubts but I had positive parents. They always told me life's not always going to be roses. They are all experiences that you have to go through. But it’s definitely helped me and motivated me to this day."