West Brom 'need to wait' on attacker scan results ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland host West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that the Baggies are awaiting the results of a Monday scan before making a decision on Grady Diangana’s availability for their trip to face Sunderland on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats host Albion at the Stadium of Light in midweek, and are looking to return to winning ways following a run of four straight draws. For their part, West Brom also had to settle for a sharing of the spoils at the weekend, grinding out a 2-2 draw with Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

But if they are to pick up all three points on Wearside, they may have to do so without having Diangana at their disposal. The 26-year-old was not involved in Corberan’s match day squad against Norwich, and addressing his absence after the final whistle, the Spaniard said: "In the last weeks, Grady had some problems with small things, not an injury, but small things.

"He suffered a little bit with the ankle previously, and with the Achilles, and now with the calf. In training on Friday his calf was feeling tight. Knowing the period we are going into we are not going to take any risks, especially with a player that could not train yesterday. The problem with the calf now needs a scan, tomorrow is Sunday so he cannot have the scan, we need to wait until Monday to see the scan to see if he can train with the group and be involved with the next game or still not."

So far this season, Diangana has featured 12 times for West Brom in the Championship, but is yet to record a goal or assist in any of those outings. If the attacker is not included in Corberan’s plans, he will likely join long-term absentees Semi Ajayi, Daryl Dike, and Paddy McNair in his watching brief.

Another player who faces a wait to see whether or not he will be available for the trip to the Stadium of Light is defender Kyle Bartley. Speaking late last week, his head coach said: “The target is to be ready for next weekend. I am very happy with how I saw him today. If he completes the training on Sunday and Monday with the group, it is a possibility for Tuesday, but the target was the weekend not during the week. One thing is the target and another is his reaction.”