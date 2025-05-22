Sunderland play Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender Wes Brown has claimed that the “stature” of the club would make it a worthy addition to next season’s Premier League.

The Black Cats face Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday in the Championship play-off final, with a place in the top flight at stake. A victory for Regis Le Bris’ side would end an eight-year stint in the EFL, while the Blades are hoping to return at the first time of asking. And while Brown has conceded that Sunderland fell out of the Premier League for a reason, he is also of the opinion that the Black Cats and their fanbase would be deserving of a long-awaited comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Wes Brown said about Sunderland’s Premier League ambitions?

Speaking to Best Betting Sites, the ex-defender said: “I get that many will believe that nobody ‘belongs’ anywhere - you earn it on the pitch. But listen, the fans at Sunderland are so passionate. If you look at the attendances across the leagues they’ve been in, theirs are by far the highest. This club has the stature to do it.

“And they’ve not managed to get there yet, but they've managed to get themselves in a position where they could be back in there with one more win and you have to remember the fans, by going to the games, they also help week in, week out. They're still keeping the club going and they want to see them back there.

“Sunderland are a club that have the history. Even how they got back to the Premier League in the first place from being out for many years. The club and the fans definitely earned the right to feel like they deserve to be there. I completely understand that.

“And it’s not just a case of it being just an opinion of theirs. It’s a state of mind. It’s the belief that is driving them forward from where they once were. Do you know why they say that? Have you ever been to Sunderland? Believe me, Sunderland is football, and that’s it. It doesn't matter if you go into the local shop, it doesn't matter if you go to a restaurant. The whole place is just focused on football. It's absolutely brilliant. And that's the reason they say that, I would say. They turn up every week regardless of where they are, or who they're playing and you have to give them credit for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Brown was also asked about the mentality change that Sunderland may have to undergo now that their promotion hopes hinge on one singular match, to which he responded: “Yeah, it's crazy. I mean, honestly. I've been in many finals and obviously won a lot, but I've lost a fair few as well. And I think with these games, tiredness doesn't come into it. The adrenaline will be so high and it's all about remembering how you got there in the season, all the difficult times, all the good times and you must try and focus your mind on playing well for this one game to do the entire season justice. It's as simple as that.

“And it isn’t just individually, but as a team. First of all, individually you don't want to make any mistakes, but can you handle the pressure? And that's what it all comes down to. Mentality. I honestly believe that. And that’s where the team aspect comes in. If I do my job, everyone else is doing their job. We're here for a reason. We've got a chance and it's as simple as that.

“Yes, you want things to go well on the day. You want to have a little bit of luck if possible. But I always think you make your own luck as well. So, if you give it everything, you know in your mind the team's got a great chance to win, regardless of who it is, and that's how you have to approach the game.”