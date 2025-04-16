Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland defender Wes Brown has claimed that it would be “massive” if the Black Cats could seal promotion back to the Premier League this season, but has warned that they will need to change their “whole team” if they are to stand a chance of survival.

Regis Le Bris’ men have enjoyed a massively successful campaign, and are already assured of a spot in next month’s Championship play-offs. If they are successful in their bid, then they would secure a return to the top flight following an eight-year absence.

And Brown, who left the Stadium of Light in 2016 after a five-year stint on Wearside, is eager to see his old club back in the big time after almost a decade in the Football League.

What has Wes Brown said about Sunderland’s promotion hopes this season?

Speaking to AOS, the 45-year-old said: “It would be massive if Sunderland were promoted back into the Premier League. I think it’d be huge for the fans, who are absolutely brilliant and turn up to the games week-in, week-out. There’s nothing better for them than getting back into the Premier League, going up against the biggest teams in England, and having at least two derbies against Newcastle in a season.

“I really hope they do it, but those play-off final games at Wembley are scary. It all comes down to which team turns up on the day. While I back them to get through the play-offs, sometimes it’s a complete coinflip; crazy things can happen in these kinds of games. They’ve done really well this season but it feels like they get to this stage often and don’t get the job done. Hopefully, this time around they can get it done.”

Brown continued: “If they did manage to secure promotion, they’d need to change the whole team to have a chance at staying up. Obviously, they’d be one of the favourites to be relegated back down, because the gap between the Championship and the Premier League is so big.

“The club would have to make a decision; it’s a gamble to spend a lot of money to bring in quality players because you’re in a bit of trouble if you go straight back down. So maybe there could be a plan in place to spend wisely and accept it’ll be a tough season, but look to be promoted again in a couple seasons time.”

