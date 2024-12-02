Sunderland could face plenty of interest in their brightest talents this January

The January transfer window is now less than a month away, and for Sunderland, it could prove to be a nervy period of unwelcome interest in a number of their most precious assets.

In particular, admiration continues to swell around teenage duo Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham. Both have been linked with a number of suitors in recent times, with the former on the radar of Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool, and the latter attracting attention from Borussia Dortmund, where his brother Jude previously featured.

Of course, in an ideal world, Sunderland would not lose either player in January, and to that end, the Black Cats find themselves in a relatively advantageous position. Both Rigg and Bellingham penned long-term contracts at the Stadium of Light over the summer, and both have established themselves as key presences in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI of late.

But given their recent performances, it is understandable that speculation continues to swirl, and at this stage, nothing can truly be ruled out. To that end, The Echo have asked readers which prospective exit would be a bigger blow to Sunderland and their promotion hopes if it were to happen next month, and the results are remarkably close. According to those who responded to the poll, some 52% believe Rigg would be the more damaging departure, while 48% are of the opinion that Bellingham’s absence would be felt more keenly.

Addressing the prospect of Rigg and Bellingham being the subject of offers in the new year, Le Bris told a recent press conference: "The question is not solved because we do not know what might happen in the future. It is not a subject that is on the table [currently] because that is not the reality of the situation. But I think with these players, they are involved in the project, and they know that they can improve in this team.

“So, from a personal perspective, it is good for them, and also to be part of this journey as well. It is rare to have this. Sometimes, you can go a whole career without having these elements – where you are in a club, you like that club, you are improving and you believe in a very interesting journey. I am confident for the future.

“I know the journey the players are on, but the environment is still complex. From a rational perspective, it is very clear, but sometimes you do not know what else in going on in the environment that a player is in. Sometimes, that can make them make another decision. I am sure other clubs are noticing the players we have, but it is better that way. It means you are doing well. I think it is important for them to be here until the challenge is not high enough for them."