Sunderland came from behind to beat Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that Black Cats defender Luke O’Nien was fortunate not to be sent off against Norwich City at the weekend.

The 30-year-old received one of 10 yellow cards dished out by referee Leigh Doughty, with the official also dismissing Canaries centre-back Jose Cordoba for two bookable offences. But having been cautioned already, Gabbiadini believes that O’Nien was lucky not to see red following an incident involving Championship top scorer Borja Sainz.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, the Sunderland icon explained: “I thought Luke O’Nien should have been sent off before half-time. I thought he put his arm straight in the face of Sainz… He was just causing trouble all over the place. I thought Luke O’Nien was very lucky not to get penalised for that, so we got away with one maybe.”

For a fourth game running, Sunderland fell behind against Norwich on Saturday afternoon, but second half goals from Dan Ballard and Jobe Bellingham were ultimately enough to seal a 2-1 victory for Regis Le Bris’ men.

Reflecting on the Black Cats’ comeback after the match, O’Nien himself said: “Listen, the way we play, there's never sometimes it can feel like you need to change a lot, but it's little tweaks here and there, like you're talking five yards with different people. There were a couple of changes that we did, we went slightly more aggressive in the press. I think the momentum of, you know, the wind was pushing towards their goal, so it was equally played apart.

“We made a couple of changes and, not massively, but I thought we were quite dominant in the second half, thought we had a lot of momentum and, yeah, it was a good second half for us. I can't actually remember previous games, so I don't know how many we've drawn, how many we've won, to be honest with you. It's just game by game.”