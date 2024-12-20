Sunderland continue to push for promotion under Regis Le Bris this season.

Ex-Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that the Black Cats are missing an “X factor” player like former loanee Amad Diallo this season.

The Ivorian played a huge part in Sunderland’s run to the Championship play-offs in 2023, scoring 14 goals and assisting four more across 42 outings in red and white. In recent times, he has established himself as a key presence for parent club Manchester United, and produced a match-winning turn in last weekend’s derby clash with Manchester City, earning a vital penalty before notching a late winner at the Etihad.

And while his ascent has made the prospect of a return the Stadium of Light seem all but impossible, Gabbiadini has claimed that Sunderland could really benefit from having a player of Amad’s ilk amongst their ranks as they continue their push towards promotion under Regis Le Bris.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, the pundit said: “He [Amad] was our X factor. And that’s maybe what we’re missing a little bit. I think we’ve got some absolutely brilliant players, we’ve got players who are consistent, who are over-achieving for their age groups especially. But have we got a true finisher in the box or that X factor player like Diallo who can get you a goal, as he did on many occasions for us?”

Gabbiadini’s comments come in the wake of a recent interview during which ex-Sunderland defender John O’Shea emphasised just how important Amad had been for the Black Cats during his season on Wearside. The Irishman said: “They just used to say ‘pass the ball to Amad’, because he was so confident in possession. Obviously, it’s a different level now he’s at but he’s showing the confidence, and that maturity, in his performances.”

So far this season, Amad has registered 24 appearances for United across all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting a further eight. His current contract at Old Trafford expires next year, but it is understood that the Red Devils retain the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, and that talks are underway with regards to a more significant extension.