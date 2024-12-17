Amad Diallo contract update amid fresh Man Utd talks and 'beautiful' Sunderland claim

The ex-Sunderland favourite has been making quite the impression at Manchester United of late.

Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has been the toast of the back pages in recent days. The Manchester United winger was the decisive presence in his side’s dramatic 2-1 derby day victory over local rivals Manchester City on Sunday, earning a penalty for the Red Devils before superbly netting a winning goal of his own.

Since then, a whole host of casual onlookers have seemingly cottoned on to something that many on Wearside have been convinced of for quite some time; Amad has the potential to be a world-beating talent. But as his star continues to rise, United look to be eager to eliminate any doubt over his future at Old Trafford.

As things stand, the Ivorian’s current deal in Manchester expires at the end of the season - although the Red Devils do retain the option to extend his stay by a further year. It would appear that they are keen to go even further, however, by securing a new long-term agreement with Amad sooner rather than later.

According to ManchesterWorld, it is “highly unlikely” that United will have to fall back on the year-long extension clause in the 22-year-old’s current contract, with talks already underway that would reward him for his recent contributions with a much more substantial set of terms.

There is a balancing act to be struck, though. New United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that the Red Devils must be “careful” with Amad’s development and warned that the club can't make “the same mistakes they made in the past” with other emerging talents, who were handed hugely lucrative contracts early in their career. As ManchesterWorld states: “It poses a difficult task when it comes to contract renewals, as the club look to reward the Ivorian for his huge improvement, but also aim to incentivise further development.”

For his part, Amad appears to be thriving under Amorim, but has always spoken fondly of his time on Wearside. In an interview with Inside United, he said: “Sunderland was my second time on loan, and I have a lot of beautiful things to say about the club. They supported me and were unbelievable with me and my family and tried to help me in everything - on and off the pitch. They give me a lot of love and I enjoyed every moment of playing for Sunderland - I was so happy to be part of it.”

The attacker also reserved huge praise for former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray, adding: “Tony is like my dad - he gave me the opportunity to show what I can do on the pitch. I want to thank him and everyone at the club because they were part of the project to help develop me. I wish everyone at Sunderland the best for now and for the future because they are a beautiful club.”