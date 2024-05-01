Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland, Brentford and Queens Park Rangers are all eyeing a deal for Leicester City academy forward Amani Richards, according to reports.

The 19-year-old former Arsenal academy prospect is out of contract this summer and looks set to move following the Foxes promotion back to the Premier League as Championship champions under Enzo Maresca.

The Evening Standard states that London clubs QPR and Brentford are interested in taking Richards on a free transfer when his contract expires in June whilst Sunderland have also been mentioned in the conversation.

London-born Richards can play as a striker or on the right wing, having honed his trade as part of the Chelsea and Arsenal academies before joining the Foxes. The Black Cats, though, could face major competition for his signature with clubs in Germany, Belgium and Denmark all said to be tracking the player.