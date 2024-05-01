Transfers: Sunderland, QPR and Brentford linked with 19-year-old ex-Arsenal and Chelsea man
Sunderland, Brentford and Queens Park Rangers are all eyeing a deal for Leicester City academy forward Amani Richards, according to reports.
The 19-year-old former Arsenal academy prospect is out of contract this summer and looks set to move following the Foxes promotion back to the Premier League as Championship champions under Enzo Maresca.
The Evening Standard states that London clubs QPR and Brentford are interested in taking Richards on a free transfer when his contract expires in June whilst Sunderland have also been mentioned in the conversation.
London-born Richards can play as a striker or on the right wing, having honed his trade as part of the Chelsea and Arsenal academies before joining the Foxes. The Black Cats, though, could face major competition for his signature with clubs in Germany, Belgium and Denmark all said to be tracking the player.
Richards won Leicester City’s Academy Player of the Season Award in 2023 after bagging more than 20 goals in all competitions but has stalled on signing a new contract as the attacker eyes first-team minutes that are unlikely to come for The Foxes in the Premier League next campaign.
Sunderland’s interest in QPR wideman Chris Willock may push the Championship club towards pursuing Richards this summer. Willock is out of contract at Loftus Road this coming summer. R’s boss Marti Cifuentes has also been linked with the vacant head coach position at the Academy of Light but shot down the speculation when asked about the matter during a recent press conference.
