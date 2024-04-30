Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The progress of Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson has been well-versed in recent months as the 17-year-old winger has forced himself into Mike Dodds’ thinking at senior level.

The England Under-18 international has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last five appearances at Under-21s level. That has led to Watson training alongside the Black Cats senior stars and he was an unused substitute for the third time this season in Saturday’s defeat at Watford. There is some hope the youngster could receive a senior debut when Sheffield Wednesday visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday for the final game of the Championship campaign.

Speaking about Watson’s recent progress, Dodds said: “I felt that when I watched Tommy Watson for the U21s earlier in the week that week that he deserved an opportunity to be in and around the squad. He's been training with us lately and will do so again next week, so we'll see how he does then.”

More from Dodds on Watson here.

New contender emerges for Black Cats vacancy

Saturday’s home clash with Sheffield Wednesday will go down as the final game of Mike Dodds’ current interim reign at the Stadium of Light.

The speculation over who will become the permanent successor to Michael Beale has been unrelenting ever since the former Rangers manager left the post earlier this season. The likes of Reims boss Will Still and Wednesday manager Danny Rohl have all been suggested as possible candidates - but there are some surprise new names said to be in the running to take charge over the summer.

More on the leading contenders to take charge here.

Sunderland legend exit ‘was not taken lightly’

Hartlepool United board member John Pearson has moved to ‘add a bit more substance’ to the decision to rescind a contract offer to Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips

After taking charge at the Suit Direct Stadium in January, Phillips parted company with the National League club over the weekend and the former England strike gave his own take on his departure from the National League club in a statement released on Monday. Hart of Our Club 1908 fan group figure and recently-appointed board member Pearson gave further insight into the decision to part company with the Black Cats icon.

His record from January 2024-April 2024 reads as: seven wins, five draws and four defeats.

He said: “I can add a bit more substance to this most recent managerial change because I was involved in it as part of the newly formed board and as a representative of the fans. It was not taken lightly. It was a decision that was fully discussed and considered openly amongst the board. It was not done for cost; the cheapest option was to do nothing. It wasn’t easy. It was made purely to give the club the best opportunity to succeed next season.”