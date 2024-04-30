Club directors break silence on Kevin Phillips' controversial Hartlepool United exit as fallout continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hartlepool United board members have commented on the controversial decision to part ways with former Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips.
Hartlepool said in a statement on Saturday that Phillips, who was appointed in January, had a contract until the end of the season and it had “come to an end”.
The National League club moved quickly to appoint Darren Sarll with the club referencing his “extensive management, coaching and player development experience across various levels from Premier League to National League” and his 300 games as a manager in senior football.
But a statement issued by Phillips’ representatives on Monday, which you can read by clicking this link, claimed Phillips had been offered a new two-year contract on the basis of his “agreed milestones having been achieved.”
Following Phillips’ statement, Hart of Our Club 1908 fan group figure and recently-appointed board member John Pearson said: “I can add a bit more substance to this most recent managerial change because I was involved in it as part of the newly formed board and as a representative of the fans. It was not taken lightly.
“It was a decision that was fully discussed and considered openly amongst the board. It was not done for cost; the cheapest option was to do nothing. It wasn’t easy. It was made purely to give the club the best opportunity to succeed next season.”
“We are delighted to have secured Darren to deliver in our quest to get back into the EFL,” club director Andy Steel added. “He presented a very clear and compelling view of how he wants to build the squad, deliver a positive style of football that statistically supports success in this league, and create a winning mentality and culture.”
“Critically, Darren also has an in-depth knowledge of the National league and its players as well as first-hand experience of getting teams to play-offs, which were all key criteria for the board when looking at a managerial appointment to move forward.”
“We believe the appointment will help ensure the club is challenging at the top of the league next season. Working alongside Joe Monks and Ronnie Moore the work with recruitment will start immediately.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.