Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has accused Hartlepool of reneging on the offer of a new contract after he was dismissed as manager of the National League club at the weekend, writes the PA News agency.

Hartlepool said in a statement on Saturday that Phillips, who was appointed in January, had a contract until the end of the season and it had “come to an end”.

But a statement issued by Phillips’ representatives on Monday claimed Phillips had been offered a new two-year contract on the basis of his “agreed milestones having been achieved.”

The statement added: “Last week.. Kevin was surprised to learn that the contract option had been withdrawn and that he was being relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.”

Hartlepool won seven games from 16 during Phillips’ tenure but missed out on a place in the play-offs by 11 points. He was immediately replaced by former Woking boss Darren Sarll.

Phillips said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working at Hartlepool United and with all the existing staff there. “I had wished to continue the journey with everyone and build a successful team together.”