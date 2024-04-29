Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl expects captain Barry Bannan to be available for Saturday’s game at Sunderland - despite the midfielder’s second-half withdrawal against West Brom.

Back-to-back wins mean Wednesday will only need a point at the Stadium of Light to secure Championship survival, despite spending most of this season in the relegation zone.

Bannan, who has made 41 league appearances this term, was replaced in the 77th minute during the Owls’ 3-0 win over West Brom, raising concerns among supporters that he may have played his last match for the club - with the 34-year-old’s contract set to expire this summer.

When asked about Bannan’s withdrawal and fans’ fears the player could miss the match against Sunderland, Rohl told our sister title the Sheffield Star: “It was just a cramp.

“It was awkward but I think there is nothing to worry about for the next week, he will be available. We will give him treatments. I will have a decision again, a big squad, we have nearly everybody available again. This is good and it shows a lot. We need everybody.”