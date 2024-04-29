Sheffield Wednesday captain made Sunderland claim immediately after West Brom win
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan says the team spoke about securing their Championship survival at Sunderland immediately after beating West Brom 3-0 at Hillsborough.
The Owls have spent much of this season in the relegation zone but have taken seven points from their last three matches. Following a 1-1 draw against Stoke, Danny Rohl’s side have recorded back-to-back wins over Blackburn and West Brom to move out of the bottom three, meaning a draw at Sunderland would secure their Championship status.
“We spoke here after the Stoke game about getting maximum points from the last three games,” Bannan told the club’s website. “That’s the second job done, we’ve taken six from six. We just spoke before we came out on the lap of honour, we spoke about going to Sunderland next week and finishing the job and getting another three points.
“I'm just delighted with the group because it was a big, big stage again today and it took huge guts and mentality against a team who made us suffer at times. We showed our bodies are on the line for this club and that’s what the fans want to see and what we want to be as a club.”
He added: “The job is not done. We have another big game next week away to Sunderland. We are going to go there confident. Like I said, we set out after Stoke to win the last nine points and we’ve won six from six. We are going to go there to try and win the game.”
