Sunderland 3 Stoke 1: Highlights after Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah goals

How it played out as Sunderland beat Stoke City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Jan 2024, 08:50 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 17:28 GMT
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal as a Sunderland player.

Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.

Here's how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Stoke

14:07 GMTUpdated 16:51 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Burstow, 43) (Ba, 49) (Ekwah, 70) Stoke 1 (Seelt, own goal, 74)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Pembele, 90+2), Bellingham (Rigg, 83), Clarke, Burstow (Burstow, 78)

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Triantis, Crompton, Rigg, Watson, Hemir, Mayenda, Rusyn

Stoke XI: Iversen, Gooch (Johnson, 85), Thompson, Rose, Wilmot, Burger, Cundle (Vidigal, 61), Junho, Leris (Baker, 71), Haksabanovic (Lowe, 61), Campbell (Mmaee, 61)

Subs: Bonham, Pearson, Vidigal, Baker, Johnson, Hoever, Mmaee, McNally, Lowe.

17:25 GMT

Reaction from Beale

17:24 GMT

Reaction from the Stoke boss

16:56 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 STOKE 1

16:50 GMT

90+2' Pembele on for Sunderland

Pembele replaces Ba for the hosts.

16:48 GMT

SEVEN minutes added time

Seven minutes added on.

16:44 GMT

85' A standing ovation for Gooch

Lynden Gooch receives a standing ovation from the home fans as he makes way and is replaced by Daniel Johnson.

16:41 GMT

83' Rigg replaces Bellingham

Rigg replaces Bellingham as Beale makes his second change.

The game has restarted and Seelt is back on.

16:40 GMT

80' Seelt down

Seelt is down after a clash of head and is receiving treatment.

The Sunderland defender is back on his feet now.

16:37 GMT

78' Rusyn introduced

Rusyn comes on as Beale makes his first change. Burstow makes way and is applauded off by the home fans.

