Sunderland 3 Stoke 1: Highlights after Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah goals
How it played out as Sunderland beat Stoke City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal as a Sunderland player.
Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.
Here's how the game played out:
Sunderland vs Stoke
LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Burstow, 43) (Ba, 49) (Ekwah, 70) Stoke 1 (Seelt, own goal, 74)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt, Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Pembele, 90+2), Bellingham (Rigg, 83), Clarke, Burstow (Burstow, 78)
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Triantis, Crompton, Rigg, Watson, Hemir, Mayenda, Rusyn
Stoke XI: Iversen, Gooch (Johnson, 85), Thompson, Rose, Wilmot, Burger, Cundle (Vidigal, 61), Junho, Leris (Baker, 71), Haksabanovic (Lowe, 61), Campbell (Mmaee, 61)
Subs: Bonham, Pearson, Vidigal, Baker, Johnson, Hoever, Mmaee, McNally, Lowe.
Reaction from Beale
Reaction from the Stoke boss
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 STOKE 1
90+2' Pembele on for Sunderland
Pembele replaces Ba for the hosts.
SEVEN minutes added time
Seven minutes added on.
85' A standing ovation for Gooch
Lynden Gooch receives a standing ovation from the home fans as he makes way and is replaced by Daniel Johnson.
83' Rigg replaces Bellingham
Rigg replaces Bellingham as Beale makes his second change.
The game has restarted and Seelt is back on.
80' Seelt down
Seelt is down after a clash of head and is receiving treatment.
The Sunderland defender is back on his feet now.
78' Rusyn introduced
Rusyn comes on as Beale makes his first change. Burstow makes way and is applauded off by the home fans.