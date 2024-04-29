Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aji Alese says pre-season will provide a fresh start following Sunderland’s disappointing end to the campaign.

The Black Cats have won just two of their last 12 matches since Mike Dodds was named the club’s interim head coach in February. Dodds will take charge of Sunderland’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light, before a permanent appointment is made in the summer.

“We want to end on a high,” said Alese when asked about the Sheffield Wednesday fixture. “We want to give the fans something to go away to the summer with, a positive last game really.”

Pre-season will be especially important for Alese, who has missed large parts of this campaign due to injury setbacks. “Pre-season is always a fresh start,” the defender explained. “There’ll be a new gaffer in and new players, maybe a new style of football. Staying fit, getting ready during the off season and getting ready for pre-season is the big aim.

“Getting minutes before the end of the season was always an aim for me. Staying fit, coming back and helping the team was the main aim. That’s five games I’ve appeared in in the last month or so. It’s a positive spin for the end of the season and I can go away from there and get ready for pre-season.”

Despite recent results, Alese doesn’t believe Sunderland’s style of play has fallen away in recent weeks under Dodds, with the defender starting back-to-back matches against Millwall and Watford following his return to the side.

“I wouldn’t say it’s fallen away,” he said. “I still think we’re playing good football. I think in most games in the last few months we’ve created good chances and played good football. At the same time, the last couple of games we’ve struggled to score so it’s something that maybe can be looked at.”