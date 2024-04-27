Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
After a goalless first half, Watford substitute Ryan Andrews scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute. Sunderland boss Mike Dodds then made multiple changes, yet his side weren’t able to force an equaliser.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Vicarage Road:
1. Anthony Patterson - 5
Made a very good block to prevent Kayembe scoring the opener with a good volley but will feel he should have saved Andrews’ effort as he got through him and found the far corner. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 7
Probably Sunderland’s brightest player on the day. Crunched into some challenges and was rarely beaten. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 6
Mostly got the better of his duels and almost scored with a header in the first half that was cleared in front of the line well by Ryan Porteous. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 5
Rarely troubled defensively - Watford felt he should have been sent off for a deliberate handball to stop a counter though it would have been a harsh call so far from his own goal. Was certainly a risk though. 5 Photo: Frank Reid