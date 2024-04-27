Live

Watford 1 Sunderland 0: Highlights after Ryan Andrews goal gives hosts win at Vicarage Road

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road.
Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 17:28 BST
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road in the Championship.

After a goalless first half, Watford substitute Ryan Andrews scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute. Sunderland boss Mike Dodds then made multiple changes, yet his side weren’t able to force an equaliser.

Here’s how the game played out:

Watford vs Sunderland

14:11 BSTUpdated 17:15 BST

RECAP: Watford 1 (Andrews, 64) Sunderland 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese (Hemir, 78), Ekwah (Evans, 78), Styles, Rigg (Roberts, 65), Aouchiche (Ba, 65), Clarke, Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Hjelde, Evans, Mundle, Ba, Roberts, Watson, Hemir

Watford XI: Bachmann, Porteous, Pollock, Hoedt, Sema (Lewis, 69), Kone, Kayembe, Asprilla (Livermore, 90), Dennis (Martins, 45), Bayo (Rajovic, 80), Grieves (Andrews, 45)

Subs: Hamer, Sierralta, Lewis, Andrews, Ince, Livermore, Martins, Morris, Rajovic

16:57 BSTUpdated 16:59 BST

FULL-TIME: WATFORD 1 SUNDERLAND 0

Full-time thoughts from Vicarage Road

16:52 BST

90+2' Ballard up front

Sunderland have now sent Ballard up front.

16:51 BST

FOUR minutes added time

Four minutes added on.

16:50 BST

90' Final Watford change

ON: Livermore

OFF: Asprilla

16:50 BST

89' Late chance for Roberts

That was Sunderland’s best chance of the match.

Hemir’s cutback found Roberts who mistimed his finish. The ball then fell to Styles whose effort was saved by Bachmann.

16:49 BST

87' A tribute to Charlie Hurley

There’s a round of applause in the 87th minute for Charlie Hurley.

16:48 BST

86' Wasted opportunity

Roberts does well to win a free-kick on the right after being chopped down by Andrews.

Play is then stopped for a foul in the box after the winger’s in-swinging free-kick.

16:41 BST

80' Another Watford change

ON: Rajovic

OFF: Bayo

16:41 BST

79' Styles back to left-back

Styles has now gone to left-back.

Ba has dropped into the number 10 position with Hemir up front.

