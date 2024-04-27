Watford 1 Sunderland 0: Highlights after Ryan Andrews goal gives hosts win at Vicarage Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road in the Championship.
After a goalless first half, Watford substitute Ryan Andrews scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute. Sunderland boss Mike Dodds then made multiple changes, yet his side weren’t able to force an equaliser.
Here’s how the game played out:
Watford vs Sunderland
RECAP: Watford 1 (Andrews, 64) Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Alese (Hemir, 78), Ekwah (Evans, 78), Styles, Rigg (Roberts, 65), Aouchiche (Ba, 65), Clarke, Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Hjelde, Evans, Mundle, Ba, Roberts, Watson, Hemir
Watford XI: Bachmann, Porteous, Pollock, Hoedt, Sema (Lewis, 69), Kone, Kayembe, Asprilla (Livermore, 90), Dennis (Martins, 45), Bayo (Rajovic, 80), Grieves (Andrews, 45)
Subs: Hamer, Sierralta, Lewis, Andrews, Ince, Livermore, Martins, Morris, Rajovic
FULL-TIME: WATFORD 1 SUNDERLAND 0
Full-time thoughts from Vicarage Road
90+2' Ballard up front
Sunderland have now sent Ballard up front.
FOUR minutes added time
Four minutes added on.
90' Final Watford change
ON: Livermore
OFF: Asprilla
89' Late chance for Roberts
That was Sunderland’s best chance of the match.
Hemir’s cutback found Roberts who mistimed his finish. The ball then fell to Styles whose effort was saved by Bachmann.
87' A tribute to Charlie Hurley
There’s a round of applause in the 87th minute for Charlie Hurley.
86' Wasted opportunity
Roberts does well to win a free-kick on the right after being chopped down by Andrews.
Play is then stopped for a foul in the box after the winger’s in-swinging free-kick.
80' Another Watford change
ON: Rajovic
OFF: Bayo
79' Styles back to left-back
Styles has now gone to left-back.
Ba has dropped into the number 10 position with Hemir up front.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.