Next Sunderland manager 'favourite' sends 17-word response to job links after Championship clash
Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes delivered a blunt 17-word response when asked about speculation linking him with Sunderland.
Sunderland are searching for a successor to Michael Beale, who was sacked last January after just 13 games in charge at the Academy of Light after replacing Tony Mowbray.
Mike Dodds was handed the job on an interim basis following Beale’s dismissal with Sunderland expected to appoint a new man at the end of the season. Last week, however, Cifuentes’ name shot to the top of the betting field to become Sunderland’s new head coach as the Spaniard was installed as the new favourite by some outlets.
The Spaniard, though, shot the links down when asked about the possibility after his QPR side thrashed Leeds United at Loftus Road in the Championship last week. “If you believe everything you see on social media then it’s going to be a long night,” he replied.
“Target achieved. That was the main thing. And secondly, a fantastic evening – a fantastic way to close the circle,” he continues after securing QPR’s survival from relegation with the impressive win over promotion-chasing Leeds United.
“I was very sure that we could make the great escape. I believed that those players had more in them and I think they showed it, not only tonight but through some difficult moments. We achieved it but also achieved it in a certain way, which is important. It was about hard work and being honest. Now it’s time to keep on pushing,” he concluded.
