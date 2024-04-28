Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was confirmed on Saturday morning that Sunderland hero Kevin Phillips had departed Hartlepool United.

A club statement released on Saturday morning confirmed Phillips’ exit stating his ‘contract has come to an end’. Pools moved quickly to appoint another new boss after securing their National League status, with Darren Sarll named boss.

The Black Cats are on the lookout for a new head coach following the sacking of Michael Beale last January and while Phillips is unlikely to be handed the job, his name is likely to be mentioned by the bookmakers given his links to Wearside.

After the news broke of Phillips’ departure from the Teesside club, Sunderland fans were quick to deliver their verdict on the inevitable links that will follow given Sunderland’s situation ahead of the summer. Here’s what you said on social media:

Graham Lake said: “Love the guy… but nooooooo! No evidence that he’s ready for the Sunlun gig,” while Hannah Brown added: “As part of a setup, as the striking coach or as an assistant. Not a full head coach.”

Tony added: “Love Phillips and definitely see him coaching us in the future but we definitely need someone who has/is coaching at a similar level to Sunderland.” Another Sunderland fan added: “I’d happily have him join the coaching team and prove himself at this level but not lead role.”

