Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland, Cardiff City and Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh on a free transfer.

Football Insider have claimed that the trio of clubs are keen on the attacker after Sunderland were credited with an interest in Drammeh during the January transfer window. It was claimed that the Black Cats had sent scouts to watch the attacker at the beginning of the year and even saw an initial bid rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drammeh is out of contract in the summer, alerting clubs to his potential availability ahead of next summer’s trading period. Drammeh is currently playing for the La Liga club’s B team and has helped them secure promotion to the third tier of Spanish football.

Football Insider adds that The Barcelona-born player has rejected contract offers to remain with Sevilla and is expected to leave the club on a free transfer when his deal expires this summer. Sunderland’s striker woes in recent seasons have been well-documented with Kristjaan Speakman now under pressure to add firepower to the squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.