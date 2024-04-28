Transfers: Sunderland linked with double deal but face competition from Cardiff City and Birmingham City
Sunderland, Cardiff City and Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh on a free transfer.
Football Insider have claimed that the trio of clubs are keen on the attacker after Sunderland were credited with an interest in Drammeh during the January transfer window. It was claimed that the Black Cats had sent scouts to watch the attacker at the beginning of the year and even saw an initial bid rejected.
Drammeh is out of contract in the summer, alerting clubs to his potential availability ahead of next summer’s trading period. Drammeh is currently playing for the La Liga club’s B team and has helped them secure promotion to the third tier of Spanish football.
Football Insider adds that The Barcelona-born player has rejected contract offers to remain with Sevilla and is expected to leave the club on a free transfer when his deal expires this summer. Sunderland’s striker woes in recent seasons have been well-documented with Kristjaan Speakman now under pressure to add firepower to the squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
Sunderland have also been linked with a deal for Queens Park Rangers man Chris Willock, according to Roker Report. Willock, 26, was voted as the QPR’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign and is the brother of Newcastle Iniyed man Joe Willock It is claimed that Willock is eyeing his next move with his current contract set to expire at Loftus Road at the end of the current season.
