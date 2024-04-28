Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road - with plenty of unanswered questions ahead of an important summer for the Black Cats.

After a goalless first half, Watford substitute Ryan Andrews scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute. Here are some of the moments you may have missed from the match against the Hornets:

Luke O’Nien takes a wrong turn

Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien, who came through the ranks at Watford, returned to his old club, where he made one senior appearance before joining Wycome in 2015.

When the Black Cats squad arrived at Vicarage Road, O’Nien turned to go towards the home dressing room, before quickly realising his mistake and changing direction. The moment was caught on camera and reposted on Watford’s social platforms.

Duo left out of the squad

Sunderland boss Mike Dodds made two changes to his starting XI, with Trai Hume and Adil Aouchiche returning to the side. Patrick Roberts, who missed last weekend’s match against Millwall after his partner gave birth, and Tom Watson were named on the bench, while Bradley Dack and Mason Burstow dropped out of the squad.

Dack and Burstow were both with the group which travelled to Vicarage Road, sitting behind the dugout as the game took place. Yet, with Dack’s contract set to expire this summer and Burstow on loan from Chelsea, the pair may have played their last games for Sunderland.

Goalkeeper returns from loan spell

While he wasn’t named in the matchday squad, teenage goalkeeper Matty Young was also part of the group which travelled to Watford, sitting alongside Dack and Burstow during the game.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed an impressive loan spell at National League North club Darlington this year, which recently came to an end. Young was part of Sunderland’s pre-season squad which travelled to America last summer, before signing his first professional contract with the Black Cats last year.

Watford’s classy Charlie Hurley tributes

Before the match, Watford paid tribute to Sunderland legend Charlie Hurley, who sadly passed away at the age of 87 this week. A round of applause was held at Vicarage Road before kick-off, and again in the 87th minute of the match when Hurley’s picture was displayed on the big screen.

Sunderland supporters in the away end chanted Hurley’s name throughout, singing ‘Who’s the greatest centre-half the world has ever seen?’

Trai Hume injury scare

There was a brief scare in the first half when Trai Hume required treatment after a hefty challenge. The defender was then left waiting at the side of the pitch before he was allowed back on, while O’Nien had to make an important challenge on Emmanual Dennis inside Sunderland’s box as his side faced a numerical disadvantage.

Watford players call for a harsher punishment