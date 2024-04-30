Aston Villa and West Ham eye Hull and Coventry stars as Norwich outcast has interest
Aston Villa may well have their eye firmly focused on securing a place in next season’s Champions League - but they also have been paying close attention to the Championship after they were linked with a free transfer move for one star shining in the second tier.
The Sun have claimed Unai Emery is showing some interest in making a move for Coventry City star Callum O’Hare as he enters the final months of his current deal with the Sky Blues. The 25-year-old has been in impressive form in recent months and caught the eye as Mark Robins’ side came close to producing an FA Cup semi-final shock before succumbing to a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat against Manchester United.
West Ham United have also been linked with a move for O’Hare - and the Hammers are also said to be considering an offer for Hull City star Jacob Greaves, who has impressed throughout the Tigers push for a play-off place this season.
Canaries flop has summer transfer window option
Norwich City outcast Christos Tzolis has failed to hit the heights during what has been an underwhelming three-year stay at Carrow Road.
Since joining the Canaries in an £8m deal during the summer of 2021, the Greece international has scored just three goals and provided just two assists in 30 appearances in all competitions. His inability to find consistent form led to a loan move to Dutch side FC Twente and the 22-year-old secured a further temporary switch away from Norwich earlier this season when he joined German second tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf.
That move has inspired a stunning run of form as Tzolis has scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 32 appearances as Fortuna push for a return to the top flight. His form has also captured the attention of several potential suitors and Turkish outlet Sabah have now claimed Besiktas are ready to hand the winger a chance to end his disappointing spell with the Canaries by making a permanent move this summer.
