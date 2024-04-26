Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann has backed Daniel Farke to lead Leeds United back into the Premier League this season.

The Whites will head into Friday night’s trip to Queens Park Rangers sat in second place in the Championship and could move to within a point of leaders Leicester City with a win at Loftus Road. There will be plenty of pressure on Farke on his players over the next week as third placed Ipswich Town still hold a game in hand and would be viewed as many onlookers’ favourites to take one of the two automatic places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Zimmermann believes the methods he was subjected to by Farke during his time in charge at Carrow Road will hold Leeds in good stead and he insisted he can see signs of those methods coming to fruition at just the right time.

He told The Pink Un: ”You can never tell towards the end of the game that Leeds are running out of air or they have nothing left in the tank. If it's still a draw, fine, because they can still go the extra yard, still make that extra sprint, still get that cross in or get in the box at the right time. Once the players feel that all the hard work and all those long training sessions pay off and get you results, they buy into it. That's what it looks like when I watch Leeds' games."

Rovers veteran could get new deal

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has hailed the impact of Kyle McFadzean and stressed he is keen to retain the services of the former Burton Albion defender.

The Sky Blues boss was reunited with the veteran centre-back when was named as successor to former Newcastle United forward Jon Dahl Tomasson at Ewood Park in February after working with McFadzean during his time at Coventry City. The defender has gone on to make 11 appearances under the Rovers boss and could be handed an opportunity to extend his current contract beyond the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad