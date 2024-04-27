Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Nazariy Rusyn playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
The latest Sunderland and Watford team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at Vicarage Road.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 27th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Watford at Vicarage Road – with injury issues for both sides.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last weekend but have taken seven points from their last three away games. Watford are just three points behind Sunderland following a goalless draw against Hull last time out, while the Hornets have just appointed Tom Clevery as their permanent head coach – following a spell as interim boss.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Watford injury and team news ahead of their match at Vicarage Road:

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back has returned to training but is unlikely to be risked following a lengthy layoff.

1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back has returned to training but is unlikely to be risked following a lengthy layoff.

The central midfielder missed Watford's goalless draw against Hull to protect an Achilles issue and will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland game.

2. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) - DOUBT

The central midfielder missed Watford's goalless draw against Hull to protect an Achilles issue and will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland game.

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last seven matches with a calf issue. The forward has returned to part-training but won't be ready for the Watford fixture.

3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last seven matches with a calf issue. The forward has returned to part-training but won't be ready for the Watford fixture.

Chakvetadze also missed Watford's match against Hull and remains sidelined with a groin issue.

4. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) - OUT

Chakvetadze also missed Watford's match against Hull and remains sidelined with a groin issue.

