Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Watford at Vicarage Road – with injury issues for both sides.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last weekend but have taken seven points from their last three away games. Watford are just three points behind Sunderland following a goalless draw against Hull last time out, while the Hornets have just appointed Tom Clevery as their permanent head coach – following a spell as interim boss.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Watford injury and team news ahead of their match at Vicarage Road:
1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Cirkin has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury and underwent surgery on the issue. The full-back has returned to training but is unlikely to be risked following a lengthy layoff. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) - DOUBT
The central midfielder missed Watford's goalless draw against Hull to protect an Achilles issue and will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland game. Photo: Richard Heathcote
3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - OUT
Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last seven matches with a calf issue. The forward has returned to part-training but won't be ready for the Watford fixture. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) - OUT
Chakvetadze also missed Watford's match against Hull and remains sidelined with a groin issue. Photo: Matt McNulty