Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young has certainly caught the attention of supporters this season - and recruiters from Premier League clubs.

The shot-stopper was included in Tony Mowbray’s pre-season squad for their trip to America as a 16-year-old and even played a pre-season friendly for the club’s first team and didn’t look out of place. Young then returned to Sunderland’s age group sides and impressed as Finn Lynch’s under-18s side reached the FA Youth Cup quarter-final before losing to Swindon Town at the Stadium of Light.

After that, Young took his first steps into the hard world of senior men’s football and joined Darlington on loan in the National League with Steve Watson’s team looking set for relegation. Indeed, there was some initial concern that the move to Darlington might not be the best option for Young given the likelihood of relegation and tough times. Young became a catalyst for Darlo’s unlikely survival as he nailed down the number one spot.

Teammates and players have praised Young’s mentality as being beyond his years and his performances not just this season but in past years for Sunderland’s youth teams have provoked transfer interest from clubs higher up the food chain.

“It is mental really,” former Sunderland player and Young’s Darlington teammate Mitch Curry told The Echo when asked how talented Young is. “I had heard about him from Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson. They said he was good. And then I spoke to Luke O’Nien and he said he was unreal! He actually said he thinks he will play in the Premier League, which is a big statement to make!”

Sunderland generally have a good record at retaining their brightest young players but there is no guarantee every player will stay. Josh Robertson was poached by Brighton last January, goalkeeper Toby Bell by Chelsea the summer before and promising forward Mason Cotcher has also left the club

Indeed, The Echo understands that Young has had offers to leave for the Premier League multiple times in recent years but values the experience and pathway at Sunderland.

So why did Matty Young stay at Sunderland?

Chief among Young’s reasons for remaining on Wearside was his love for the club. Young’s family are all massive Sunderland fans. The influence of goalkeeping coach Mark Prudhoe also cannot be understated. He’s the man who helped make both Jordan Pickford and Anthony Patterson. Prudhoe is a massive asset and plays a key role within the Academy of Light. His positive influence on young players has been widely noted with one source telling The Echo last year that the coach “makes keepers”.

Moreover, Sunderland’s good record of producing goalkeepers throughout its history coupled with the club's current strategy of promoting youth helped convince the player to remain at the Academy of Light. That faith was reflected when Young agreed a three-year deal to extend his stay on Wearside until summer 2026, signing the contract last November.

What happens to Matty Young next season?

The Echo also understands that whilst Young has impressed at Darlington at such a young age, he is more likely to move up to the National League or League Two next season rather than compete with Patterson. Young is probably unlikely to become Sunderland’s number one in the event of Patterson’s sale, which at this moment in time is seen as also unlikely for the reasons outlined here.

It is simply just a bit too soon for him despite his obvious talent. Sunderland, however, won’t be in any hurry to let Young leave early in the transfer window so expect to see him once again involved during pre-season. Mike Dodds has left the door open to Young in terms of senior involvement.

What has Mike Dodds said about Matty Young?

“Can Matty [Young] come back and challenge for a first-team goalkeeping spot next season? Yeah, why not? Chris Rigg is a first-year scholar, and I’ve played him against Southampton, Leicester and Leeds this season," Dodds recently said.

"I know people might say that the goalkeeping position is a bit different, but the ball is always in the player’s court. If he comes back and is unbelievable, then one thing that this football club has shown is that under this model and this ownership, they will give young players opportunities and will not be scared of that. If he comes back, and he’s better than the current number one, whether that be Patto [Anthony Patterson] or whoever, then he’ll get an opportunity to play.

“If that opportunity is not there, then maybe it’ll be a case of looking at another loan. I understand the argument that goalkeepers can be hard debuts to give just because of the nature of the position or the pitch. But if you’re asking me from a personal perspective, then if I felt Matty was ready, psychologically and mentally to play at the Stadium of Light as a 17-year-old or 18-year-old, I wouldn’t have any qualms at all about playing him. The ball’s in his court

