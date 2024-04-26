Ex-Sunderland and Manchester United defender handed extended Ireland role
Former Sunderland and Manchester United defender John O’Shea is to remain in his post as interim head coach of the Republic of Ireland for a little while longer.
It has been announced he will also take charge for the June friendlies against Hungary and Portugal. So far O‘Shea has been in charge for a goalless draw against Belgium and a 1-0 loss to Switzerland. Ireland chiefs, it is reported, are aiming to make a permanent appointment this summer.
Reacting to the news, O’Shea said: “I’m looking forward to continuing as interim head coach for two great games in June against Hungary and Portugal. Both matches represent great challenges but I was really happy with what I saw from the players in both matches in March and we’ll be looking to build on some of those positives in June – but also get that win which I thought the group deserved.”
Meanwhile, FAI director of football Marc Canham said: “We’re very pleased with what John and the team were able to achieve in the March friendlies and the June fixtures represents another exciting challenge for the team.”
Assistant coaches Paddy McCarthy and Glenn Whelan and goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin will remain in their roles.
