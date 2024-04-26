Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watford duo Jeremy Ngakia and Giorgi Chakvetadze will miss Saturday’s match against Sunderland due to injury setbacks.

The Hornets have named Tom Cleverley as their permanent head coach, following a spell as interim boss, and sit 15th in the table with two league games remaining this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgian international Chakvetadze, who has made 34 Championship appearances this term, missed last weekend’s goalless draw against Hull and remains sidelined with a groin injury. Right-back Ngakia only returned to action against The Tigers but has suffered another setback in training.

Watford will also make a late decision on midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru, who missed the Hull match due to an Achilles issue.

"Giorgi has got a persistent groin issue, with the Euros in the summer we have to be careful for him on a personal level,” said Cleverley when asked about injuries. "I always want to have that personal level with my players and I understand what he is going through at the minute with a bit of indecision about his fitness, so Giorgi will miss the weekend."

“Tom has played a lot of games this season, and is a player who has struggled with injury, so we have yet to decide on the weekend. There will be a technical decision on that one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad