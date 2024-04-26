Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Watford - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last weekend and are just three points ahead of Watford ahead of this weekend’s fixture. The Hornets have just appointed Tom Cleverley as their permanent head coach and were held to a goalless draw against Hull last time out.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Watford at Vicarage Road:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper couldn't do much about Millwall's winning goal last weekend but generally did well when dealing with set-pieces.
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume didn't start against Millwall due to an illness but will be expected to come back into the starting XI.
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O'Nien came through the ranks at Watford but made just one senior appearance for the club before joining Wycombe in 2015.
4. CB: Dan Ballard
The central defender has missed just three league games this season due to suspension, regularly starting alongside O'Nien.