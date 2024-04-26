Trai Hume playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDTrai Hume playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Trai Hume playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Watford - with three changes after Millwall loss: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Watford in their Championship fixture at Vicarage Road.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Watford - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last weekend and are just three points ahead of Watford ahead of this weekend’s fixture. The Hornets have just appointed Tom Cleverley as their permanent head coach and were held to a goalless draw against Hull last time out.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Watford at Vicarage Road:

The Sunderland keeper couldn’t do much about Millwall’s winning goal last weekend but generally did well when dealing with set-pieces.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper couldn’t do much about Millwall’s winning goal last weekend but generally did well when dealing with set-pieces. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume didn’t start against Millwall due to an illness but will be expected to come back into the starting XI.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume didn’t start against Millwall due to an illness but will be expected to come back into the starting XI. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien came through the ranks at Watford but made just one senior appearance for the club before joining Wycombe in 2015.

3. CB: Luke O'Nien

O’Nien came through the ranks at Watford but made just one senior appearance for the club before joining Wycombe in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

The central defender has missed just three league games this season due to suspension, regularly starting alongside O’Nien.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

The central defender has missed just three league games this season due to suspension, regularly starting alongside O’Nien. Photo: Frank Reid

