Sunderland boss Mel Reay

Sunderland boss Mel Reay says there is lots for her side to play for as their Championship campaign draws to a close against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Sunderland’s defeat to Charlton Athletic at Eppleton last weekend ended their remarkable title challenge, and all but secured first place and promotion to the WSL for Sunday’s opponents at Selhurst Park. Reay says staff and players were disappointed with their performance in the pressure of a must-win game against Charlton and are determined to put it right before parting for the summer.

The head coach added there was still a lot of pride to play for in the final fixture of the campaign.

“As staff, we've analysed the game and reflected, and we are in a position where we want to put things right on Sunday, so that's our motivation and determination this week,” Reay said at her pre-match press conference.

“The players have watched the game back, and we've reflected, and they are disappointed. Unfortunately, you can't replicate those high-pressure moments. It was a really important game, and there was huge pressure on it, and there were a lot of people watching the players. Ultimately, we couldn't get it over the line, but that will put the players in good stead moving forward.

“We are determined to get a positive result on Sunday to end the season on a high. We have never been beaten twice in a row this season, so we can take some hope from that, but there is still a lot to play for.

“We want to finish second, and we know that's not fully in our hands, but we have to get three points on Sunday to make that happen. Claudia [Moan] can still win the Golden Glove, so the squad are determined to keep a clean sheet so she can get a personal accolade, which would be brilliant for her.

“We know there are a lot of fans travelling to the game on our supporter’s bus, and there are people paying good money to come and watch us, so we will need to be at our best to try and get three points.”

Reay said she was proud of her team for surpassing all expectations this campaign even if it will now not end with a brilliant title triumph. Sunderland finished second bottom last season but could yet end this campaign in second.

“Once the Crystal Palace game has been played, we will sit down and reflect,” Reay said.

