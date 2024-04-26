Bradley Dack playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDBradley Dack playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland contract agreement means eight players are set to leave this summer as it stands: Gallery

When every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire - with some fast approaching.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST

Sunderland have just two league games remaining this season – with some members of their squad nearing the end of their contracts.

The Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several players over the last year, but will have to make decisions regarding those nearing the end of their current contracts. Sunderland under-21s boss Graeme Murty has said most decisions have been made and conveyed to players in his group – some of whom have been part of the senior set-up this season.

Sunderland have triggered a one-year option in Harrison Jones’ contract, meaning the attacking midfielder, who has impressed for the under-21s side this season, will remain at the club next season.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players, including those out on loan, and when their deals are set to expire:

Sunderland signed the 20-year-old striker on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer.

1. Mason Burstow - Summer of 2024 (on loan from Chelsea)

Sunderland signed the 20-year-old striker on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland signed Styles, 24, on an initial loan deal in January, with an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season.

2. Callum Styles - Summer of 2024 (on initial loan from Barnsley)

Sunderland signed Styles, 24, on an initial loan deal in January, with an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season. Photo: Frank Reid

Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger hasn't been able to break into Sunderland's first team. The 21-year-old has less than a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021.

3. Ellis Taylor - Summer of 2024

Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger hasn't been able to break into Sunderland's first team. The 21-year-old has less than a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland’s captain was sidelined for over a year with an ACL injury but has returned to first-team action. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract extension in February last year, which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year.

4. Corry Evans - Summer of 2024

Sunderland’s captain was sidelined for over a year with an ACL injury but has returned to first-team action. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract extension in February last year, which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid

