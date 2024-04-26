Sunderland have just two league games remaining this season – with some members of their squad nearing the end of their contracts.

The Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several players over the last year, but will have to make decisions regarding those nearing the end of their current contracts. Sunderland under-21s boss Graeme Murty has said most decisions have been made and conveyed to players in his group – some of whom have been part of the senior set-up this season.